Harper Murray and Laney Choboy reveal backstory of iconic handshake as Nebraska Volleyball starts 2025 season undefeated

Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray and Laney Choboy recently shared the backstory behind their iconic handshake. Huskers enter the 2025 season four matches undefeated, including three wins over top-10 teams.The highly anticipated Broadway Block Party matchup between the Huskers and Kentucky lived up to the hype at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Kentucky dominated early, taking the first two sets, but Nebraska mounted an incredible comeback to win 24-26, 20-25, 25-19, 25-23,15-8. Harper Murray recorded a career-high 23 kills on .340 hitting, completing a double-double with 15 digs.After winning all four matches to start 2025, Murray and Choboy opened up about their viral handshake. They explained that it began long before they became college teammates while both were involved in USA Volleyball programs. At the time, Choboy was committed to Minnesota.Explaining the backstory behind the iconic gesture, Laney Choboy said: &quot;It was at USA, a long time ago.&quot;Harper added: &quot;Probably this was like before Laney was even committed to Nebraska, because she was committed to Minnesota. We were at USA. I think I saw a handshake on Instagram. Because I don’t know how we would have come up with the kissing thing, because that’s kinda clever.&quot;Laney continued: &quot;I think we just came up with that.&quot;Harper nodded: &quot;Yeah, I think we just came up with that.&quot;Laney chimed in again: &quot;I think we saw a handshake, said we needed oneHarper agreed: &quot;And then added on to that.Laney added: &quot;And now that we’re at the same school, we just do it before every game.&quot;Harper wrapped up: &quot;Made little Munchkin.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNow, as teammates at Nebraska, they perform the handshake before every game, turning it into a fun ritual that shows their friendship and camaraderie.Nebraska Volleyball's four undefeated matches to start 2025 season2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - Source: GettyThe Nebraska volleyball team has gotten off to a strong start, winning its first four matches of the season. They opened with a 3-1 victory over #3 Pittsburgh in Lincoln on Friday, August 22, followed by a 3-0 sweep of #6 Stanford two days later. The team then traveled to Nashville, defeating Lipscomb 3-0 before facing #7 Kentucky in the Broadway Block Party. After dropping the first two sets, Nebraska volleyball came back to win 3-2, highlighted by impressive performance from Harper Murray. This victory marked Nebraska’s 12th straight win over Kentucky, handing the Wildcats their first loss of the season.Nebraska volleyball team now returns home to face Wright State on Friday (September 5), at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Huskers will play 32 matches this season, with 19 at home and 13 away.