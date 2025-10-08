"Harper Murray likes to jam it directly on my face"- Manaia Ogbechie calls Nebraska Volleyball teammate her biggest trouble in practice

The Nebraska volleyball team's Manaia Ogbechie made her feelings known about Harper Murray, revealing that she is trouble during the practice sessions. The former currently plays as a middle blocker in the Nebraska team.

Ad

A few days after their win against Rutgers, the Nebraska players, including Ogbechie and Teraya Sigler, sat for a conversation, where the former was asked about earning eight blocks against Rutgers. Answering this, she credited it to the practice sessions, stating that nothing is harder than getting blocks in their own gym. She was then asked about what gives her the most trouble in their gym during the practice sessions.

Replying to this, Ogbechie said: (6:35 onwards)

Ad

Trending

"The most trouble. I would probably say Harper. She likes to jam it directly in my face. So Harper," said Ogbechie laughing.

Ad

The Cornhuskers were last seen in action on October 4 against Rutgers, where they produced a dominant performance and bested their opponent, claiming a 25-17, 25-15, 25-16 win. With this win, the team maintained their unbeaten streak and currently stand at 14-0. During the match, Harper Murray played a significant role, recording 11 kills, while Skyler Pierce and Andi Jackson earned six.

Harper Murray opened up about the Nebraska volleyball team's goal for the 2025 season

In a recent conversation with NCAA Championships, Harper Murray opened up about the Nebraska volleyball team's goal for the 2025 season. She revealed that the team is focused on winning the national championship title this year for their new coach, Dani Busboom Kelly, who joined the team in January this year.

Ad

Opening up about the team's standard for this season, she said:

"I feel like there's always a story, and that's something that our team has talked about this year, like our story can be like Dani (Busboom Kelly), like we have a new coach, a new era of Nebraska volleyball, and we can win a national championship her first year here. So that's kind of been the storyline that we want to go with, and Dani talks about all the time like she wants to put a banner on the wall, not just names, and our goal is still the same and the standards are still the same," said Harper Murray.

Ad

In 2024, the Nebraska Cornhuskers fell short of winning the NCAA championship titles, as they were bested by Penn State in the semifinal round. The latter eventually claimed the title, besting Louisville.

Harper Murray will next be seen playing for her team on October 10 against Washington at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More