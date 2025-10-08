"Harper Murray likes to jam it directly on my face"- Manaia Ogbechie calls Nebraska Volleyball teammate her biggest trouble in practice

The Nebraska volleyball team's Manaia Ogbechie made her feelings known about Harper Murray, revealing that she is trouble during the practice sessions. The former currently plays as a middle blocker in the Nebraska team.
A few days after their win against Rutgers, the Nebraska players, including Ogbechie and Teraya Sigler, sat for a conversation, where the former was asked about earning eight blocks against Rutgers. Answering this, she credited it to the practice sessions, stating that nothing is harder than getting blocks in their own gym. She was then asked about what gives her the most trouble in their gym during the practice sessions.
Replying to this, Ogbechie said: (6:35 onwards)
"The most trouble. I would probably say Harper. She likes to jam it directly in my face. So Harper," said Ogbechie laughing.
The Cornhuskers were last seen in action on October 4 against Rutgers, where they produced a dominant performance and bested their opponent, claiming a 25-17, 25-15, 25-16 win. With this win, the team maintained their unbeaten streak and currently stand at 14-0. During the match, Harper Murray played a significant role, recording 11 kills, while Skyler Pierce and Andi Jackson earned six.
Harper Murray opened up about the Nebraska volleyball team's goal for the 2025 season
In a recent conversation with NCAA Championships, Harper Murray opened up about the Nebraska volleyball team's goal for the 2025 season. She revealed that the team is focused on winning the national championship title this year for their new coach, Dani Busboom Kelly, who joined the team in January this year.
Opening up about the team's standard for this season, she said:
"I feel like there's always a story, and that's something that our team has talked about this year, like our story can be like Dani (Busboom Kelly), like we have a new coach, a new era of Nebraska volleyball, and we can win a national championship her first year here. So that's kind of been the storyline that we want to go with, and Dani talks about all the time like she wants to put a banner on the wall, not just names, and our goal is still the same and the standards are still the same," said Harper Murray.
In 2024, the Nebraska Cornhuskers fell short of winning the NCAA championship titles, as they were bested by Penn State in the semifinal round. The latter eventually claimed the title, besting Louisville.
Harper Murray will next be seen playing for her team on October 10 against Washington at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.