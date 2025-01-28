Harper Murray makes her feelings known for Jordan Larson with heartfelt message as latter steps down from Nebraska Volleyball’s staff position

Nebraska Cornhuskers’ Harper Murray has expressed her feelings after Jordan Larson stepped down from the team's assistant coaching role. Larson had joined the coaching staff in June last year.

John Cook, the coach of the women’s volleyball team, announced Larson’s departure via a statement on Monday. Following the news of her leaving Nebraska, sophomore Murray took to Instagram to share an appreciation post dedicated to the 38-year-old. She wrote:

“Appreciation post for @gov1007 For those of you who don’t know, part of the reason I came to Nebraska was because of Jordan. Granted, at the time she was not on staff, but she had left a legacy here that I wanted to be a part of. The day I found out Jordan would be joining our staff two years ago, I cried on the court during practice. I was overwhelmed with emotion because growing up, Jordan was the player that little Harper looked up to the most and wanted to be exactly like.”

Harper Murray further expressed her admiration for the USA volleyball star:

“Jordan, I admire your love for the game, independence, and even more importantly, your drive to make the people around you better. It was truly an honor to play for you, and I can’t thank you enough for believing in me and reminding me that I can do whatever I put my mind to. I’ll always be your biggest cheerleader ❤️”

At present, Jordan Larson's focus will be to perform well in the League One Volleyball League, where she is a key member of the LOVB Omaha team.

When Harper Murray opened up on motivation of working with former Olympic gold medalist Jordan Larson

Rebekah Allick #5 and Harper Murray #27 during the Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals (Photo: Getty Images)

During a 2023 interaction with Huskers Radio Network’s host Jessica Coody, Harper Murray once shared how motivating it's to work with Jordan Larson, a multiple Olympic medalist, including gold in Tokyo. She said (8:56 onwards):

“I think coach [John Cook] uses her [Jordan Larson] as an example really well just because she is someone that has done it before and has gone through what we're going through right now. I think having her in the gym, not even as a coach, but just having her presence be there, I think it brings up the level of play already just because having someone that's gone through all that before and is doing it currently still, I think it just makes such a big difference.”

She also discussed during the interview how she, along with two more Nebraska volleyball players, got emotional on discovering that the 2014 world champion would be joining the team.

