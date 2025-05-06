Harper Murray weighs in on the Nebraska Volleyball team's massive fan base all over the State 

Harper Murray opened up about the Nebraska Volleyball team's massive fan base during her appearance at the Spring Match. The American athlete shared how she was impressed by the massive fan base for the team outside of their home stadium in Lincoln.
The Nebraska Volleyball team embarked on a new journey after Dani Busboom Kelly took over as the head coach of the team since the conclusion of the previous NCAA Division I Volleyball season. The team made their first appearance since the coaching change and competed in a series of Spring Matches.
They competed against South Dakota State in front of a fully packed stadium at Ord High School. As reported by the official press release by the Nebraska Volleyball team, the hype surrounding the match led the tickets to sell out in 27 minutes. The Huskers won the game in straight sets 25-18, 25-19, 25-17. However, the coaches agreed to play another set, which was yet again dominated by the Nebraska Volleyball team, with a score of 25-19.
Harper Murray spoke about the team's massive fan base in a post-match interview. Murray expressed that she was surprised to see such a huge support outside of Lincoln and Omaha.
"No, I think honestly it is surprising sometimes because we forget how many fans we have outside of Lincoln and Omaha. So, coming just reminds us of all the fans we have all around the State," she said.
