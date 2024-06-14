Harry Jerome International Track Classic 2024: Schedule, order of events, where to watch and more

The Harry Jerome International Track Classic 2024 is slated to take place on Sunday, June 15, Saturday, and June 16, Sunday at the Swangard Stadium in Burnaby and McLeod Athletic Park in Langley. The event is a World Athletics Continental Tour Silver meeting and will celebrate its 60th anniversary this year.

The event was named after Harry Jerome, a track and field sprinter known for establishing seven world records during his career. Besides this, Jerome was a bronze medalist at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics and a gold medalist at the 1967 Pan American Games in the 100m.

Schedule and order of events for the Harry Jerome International Track Classic

Here is the schedule for the Harry Jerome International Track Classic -

June 15, 2024

3:31 PM - Men's 800m National E

3:36 PM - Men's 800m National D

3:41 PM - Men's 800m National C

3:47 PM - Women's 800m National C

3:52 PM - Men's 800m National B

3:59 PM - Women's 800m National B

4:06 PM - Para WC 100m

4:12 PM - Men's 100m National

4:18 PM - Men's 100m Heat 1

4:23 PM - Women's Pole Vault International

4:26 PM - Men's 100m Heat 2

4:31 PM - Men's 100m Heat 3

4:38 PM - Women's 100m National

4:45 PM - Men's 1500m National C

4:53 PM - Women's 1500m National C

5:00 PM - Opening Ceremonies

5:06 PM - Men's Shot Put International

5:17 PM - Women's 100m Hurdles Premium

5:21 PM - Host City Welcome

5:24 PM - Women's Javelin International

5:34 PM - Men's 110m Hurdles Premium

5:43 PM - Women's 1500m National B

5:51 PM - Men's 1500m National B

6:01 PM - Men's 100m Final Premium

6:07 PM - Special Olympics Men's 100m

6:11 PM - Special Olympics Women's 100m

6:18 PM - Women's 200m International

6:28 PM - Para WC 200m

6:34 PM - Men's High Jump International

6:41 PM - Men's 400m Hurdles International

6:48 PM - Men's 800m Premium

6:55 PM - Women's 800m Premium

7:00 PM - Women's Shot Put International

7:04 PM - Men's 400m National

7:10 PM - Women's 400m National

7:16 PM - Women's 400m Premium

7:20 PM - 50/50 Draw

7:29 PM - Women's 3000m Steeplechase Premium

7:45 PM - Girls 2013 4x100m

7:48 PM - Boys 2013 4x100m

7:52 PM - Girls 2011 4x100m

7:55 PM - Boys 2011 4x100m

8:02 PM - Men's 1500m Premium

8:10 PM - Women's 1500m Premium

8:20 PM - Men's 3000m International

8:31 PM - Women's 5000m International

June 16, 2024

12:00 PM - Women's Seated Discus Throw

1:00 PM - Women's Discus Throw Premium

2:45 PM - Men's Hammer Throw Premium

4:30 PM - Women's Hammer Throw Premium

Where to watch the Harry Jerome International Track Classic 2024?

The Harry Jerome International Track Classic will be live-streamed on AthleticsCanada.tv and available to Plus subscribers.

Athletes to watch out for at the Harry Jerome International Track Classic

In the 2024 edition of the Harry Jerome International Track Classic, Sarah Mitton, Danniel Thomas-Dodd, Elizabeth Gleadle, Gabriela DeBues-Stafford, Maddie Harris, Lucia Stafford, and Madeleine Kelly are a few athletes to watch out for at the event.