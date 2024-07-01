Noah Lyles has established himself as one of the most dominant 200m athletes over the years. The American holds a personal best time and American record time of 19.31s in the distance and stands only behind Usain Bolt (19.19s) and Yohan Blake (19.31s) of Jamaica in the list of all-time best sprinters in the half-lap event.

Although the 26-year-old American sprint sensation hasn't surpassed the legendary Bolt's record for the fastest time in the 200m, he has broken one of the 8-time Olympic gold medalist's records by achieving the most sub-20s performances in his career.

On July 23, 2023, at the London Diamond League, Noah Lyles achieved the milestone by recording a swift 19.47 seconds (+1.6 m/s). With this, he broke Bolt’s record of 34 victories by collecting his 35th sub-20s performance of his career.

He then went on to improve this tally of 35 by running two more sub-20.00s at the prestigious 2023 World Athletics Championships in the semifinals and finals of the event, clocking times of 19.76s and 19.52s. His time in the 200m final also contributed to him achieving three consecutive titles in the discipline. Noah Lyles’ last 200m race in 2023 was at the Zurich Diamond League, where he ran 19.80s to win the leg, just a few days after becoming the world champion in the discipline.

In 2024, Noah Lyles began his 200m campaign by participating at the USATF New York City Grand Prix which he won in a quick 19.77s in a dominant fashion ahead of Liberia’s Joseph Fahnbulleh (20.15s). At the 2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field, he added one more sub-20s under his belt with a brilliant world-leading time of 19.53s in the finals that also earned him the 200m title, taking his record to 40 sub-20 performances.

Although he clocked 19.60 seconds in the 200m semifinals at the U.S. Olympic trials, it cannot be counted as a legal sub-20 second performance because it was wind-assisted, with a +2.5 m/s wind.

Noah Lyles eyes first Olympic gold in the 200m at Paris Olympics

Noah Lyles celebrates after winning the bronze medal in the Men's 200m Final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

After a phenomenal campaign at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in the 200m, Noah Lyles will enter the 2024 Paris Olympics in the 200m as a gold-medal contender. He will also be aiming for an impressive show in the men’s 100m, having run a 9.83s to ensure a place in the USA squad, and being the reigning world champion in the event.

At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics held in 2021, Lyles had to settle for the bronze medal with a 19.74s as he lost to Canada’s Andre de Grasse (19.62s) and compatriot Kenny Bednarek (19.68s). He also finished seventh in the 100m finals, clocking 10.05s.

