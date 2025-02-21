In a recent interview, Usain Bolt opened up about calling out Yohan Blake and Warren Weir for their comments on coach Glen Mills. The 8-time Olympic gold medalist shed light on the impact of coach Glen Mills on the careers of several athletes and called him a 'genius'.

Ad

Yohan Blake joined the Racers Track Club in Jamaica to train under the guidance of coach Glen Mills in 2009. At the time, Mills was already training Bolt who had won the gold medal in the 100m and the 200m events at the Beijing Olympics in 2008. Blake achieved great success while training at the Racers Track club, which included the silver medal in the 100m and the 200m at the London Olympics.

Ad

Trending

However, Blake parted ways with Mills but continued to train at the Racers Track Club under the guidance of Patrick Dawson. In October 2024, He subtly took a dig at Mills during the Good Morning Jojo sports show and said that the Jamaican coach was aware of his potential, however, he did not push him.

Usain Bolt called out both Yohan Blake and Warren Weir for blaming coach Mills and not taking responsibility for their actions during training sessions. He spoke about the incident in detail in his recent appearance during an interview with 'The Fix'.

Ad

“Blake is the second fastest man in the world while Warren won a bronze at the Olympics and silver at the World Championships. Coach Mills took him from running the hurdles cause his knees was a problem and coach made him move to the 200m," he said.

Blake was struggling with a back problem and turned him into a star…all these athletes and then now when they decided to do what they were not supposed to do and started struggling and then they wanted to blame that man. Have some respect big man. Then that upset me," he added.

Ad

Ad

Furthermore, Bolt shed light on how Warren Weir would get into form for the season, he would take days off and go to Florida while missing training sessions.

Usain Bolt opens on Yohan Blake not following coach Glen Mills' instructions

In Picture: Usian Bolt during a press conference at the 2024 Hankook Mexico City E-Prix Practice - Source: Getty

Usain Bolt spoke about training with Yohan Blake under the guidance of coach Glen Mills at the Racers Track Club in an interview with Jamaica Gleaner. The Jamaican athlete revealed that during the time when Blake was injured, the latter would not follow the instructions given to him by coach Mills.

Ad

Moreover, Bolt said that Blake is partly to blame for his injuries and shortcomings. According to Bolt, had Blake had listened to coach Mills, he would have witnessed a different outcome in his career

"For instance, I might say Yohan Blake, when he got injured and the coach [would] say, ‘This is the direction that I want us to go,’ then Yohan Blake [would] decide that, ‘No, this not what I want to do, and I’m going to do something else,'"he said. (1:18)

Ad

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, he said that athletes should take the responsibility of their own actions rather than disrespecting and blaming their coach.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback