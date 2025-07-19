"Have three gold medals at the Olympics"- Noah Lyles drops a bold message about his track future 

Noah Lyles sent out a bold message as he geared up to make his 100m season debut at the London Diamond League. The American athlete weighed in on his goals and expressed his confidence in being able to dominate the track world by the LA Olympics in 2028.The Olympics gold medalist began his 2025 season at an invitational event in Florida, followed by a gold medal-winning appearance at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix 2025 in the men's 60m. Noah Lyles delayed his outdoor season opener after briefly experiencing a tight ankle and focusing on his recovery with the goal of defending his World Championship title later this year.Noah Lyles defeated Olympic gold medalist Letsile Tebogo in his first major outdoor season race in the 200m at the Monaco Diamond League. As he geared up to compete at the London Diamond League, Lyles spoke about his avenues outside the track as well as his goals in the upcoming years as an athlete.The American athlete asserted his confidence in being able to take over the track world or have three Olympic gold medals after the conclusion of the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.&quot;To be honest, I do a lot of things outside of track as if you know, I started my own production company so, probably having a few shows out in the world, some to do with track, some probably not. Maybe, even getting a cartoon movie made about sports would be really cool probably even start my own track and field league by then I'll be 32 so, it'll be right after LA so, I'll either have taken over the track world or have three gold medals at the Olympics either of them sound great,&quot; he said.Moreover, Noah Lyles expressed his desire to have a cartoon track movie as well as launch his own track league in the future.Noah Lyles on defeating Letsile Tebogo in 200m season openerNoah Lyles at the 2025 Diamond League - Herculis EBS - Source: GettyNoah Lyles defeated Letsile Tebogo at the Monaco Diamond League with a performance of 19.88s. The American athlete spoke about his performance in a post-race interview and expressed his confidence in his ability to dominate high-pressure moments.Lyles shared that he walked onto the track with the mindset of executing the race to the best of his abilities and enjoying his comeback appearance&quot;I just believe that every moment was made for me. I was made for such a time as this and going out there and believing that and knowing that I have trained my hardest for it, its all that I need to be thinking about is go out there and have fun,&quot; he said.Lyles will be in action at the London Diamond League in the men's 100m on July 19, 2025, at 15:27 local time.