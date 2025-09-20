  • home icon
  "He was able to overcome them" - Noah Lyles' mother opens up on sprinter's navigating struggles to win World Championship title

"He was able to overcome them" - Noah Lyles' mother opens up on sprinter's navigating struggles to win World Championship title

By Janhavi Shinde
Modified Sep 20, 2025 04:26 GMT
World Athletics Awards 2023 - Source: Getty
Noah Lyles (R) of United States and his mother Keisha Caine (L). (Images by Getty)

Noah Lyles' mother opened up about the sprinter's challenging year after he won his fourth 200m World Championships gold medal in Tokyo, Japan. Lyles defended his title by clocking 19.52 seconds and surpassed Kenny Bednarek and Bryan Levell, who posted 19.58 and 19.64 seconds, respectively.

Although the American sprinter was successful in achieveing the enjoyed the crowning moment, it wasn't a smooth sail for him this season, on which his mother Keisha Caine Bishop reflected. Lyles had to postpone his season-opener till July after suffering a tendon injury. After his recent feat, Caine Bishop shared her joy, highlighting the challenges and the transitions he went through, including his engagement to Junelle Bromfield.

"I'm excited for him," Caine Bishop said. "He has had a lot of challenges this year. He was able to overcome them and a lot of transition and I'm very excited for him and all the other medalists. They are all amazing."
"It's just been a really long season. You know this championship wasn't until September. So that was kind of difficult, he got engaged. So,nhe just went through a lot of different transitions."
Lyles' mother has been his greatest support throughout his journey. She also holds a decent track record, including being a two-time NCAA champion in the women’s 4x400 relay team, a 9-time Big East Conference Champion, and a 10-time All-American.

Noah Lyles reveals new goal after clinching 200m title at the 2025 World Athletics Championship

Noah Lyles at the World Athletics Championships 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Getty Images)
Noah Lyles at the World Athletics Championships 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Getty Images)

Noah Lyles has never been shy about disclosing his goals. Soon after his recent victory in the 200m at the 2025 World Athletics Championship, the American sprinter revealed his new aim. Lyles has set his eyes on winning the 200m at the 2027 edition of the World Championships. While expressing his love for the sport, he stated that he wants to achieve the historic feat of being the first athlete to win five gold medals in the 200m event at WACs.

"I can't wait for 2027 to become the only man to win five 200 metres titles," said Lyles. "I don't have good memories from Tokyo in 2021 (He won bronze in 200m). At that time, I was depressed, but this time I am energised. I love what I do and I am happy.
"My face is blasted everywhere over Tokyo. This is a joyous moment I am going to keep with me forever."

Noah Lyles has won gold medals in the 200m event at the 2019, 2022, 2023, and 2025 editions so far.

Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.

She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.

Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.

If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling.

