"He fought up until his final seconds"- Jordan Burroughs mourns his father Leroy's passing with an emotional note

Jordan Burroughs penned a heartfelt note for his father, Leroy Burroughs, mourning his passing. The legendary freestyle wrestler reflected on how his father's contribution to his life and career made him who he is today.

Though Jordan Burroughs' parents didn't have athletic backgrounds, they ensured being their son's biggest supporters. Hailing from New Jersey, Leroy and Janice Burroughs played the most integral role in teaching hard work and determination to the latter, who has achieved the acclaim of one of the greatest freestyle wrestlers of all time.

In a turn of events on January 27, 2025, the Olympic wrestler lost his father after the latter's long fight against illness. In an Instagram post, Jordan mourned the loss with a carousel of photos of the father-son duo, pairing them with a long note about Leroy's endless contribution to his life at every step.

"Up until last week, my biggest losses in life were wrestling matches. My Dad was a fighter, and he taught me to be one too. Fight for your family. Fight for the life you want. Fight to be the best. He fought up until his final seconds, but finally said goodbye to us all one week ago," he wrote.

The Olympic gold medalist further noted how his father balanced challenging his son and loving him, thus shaping him into who he is today.

"My dad was strong. He was smart. He was funny. He was a hard worker. He was competitive. But above all else, he was present. Always in my corner, literally and figuratively. He was my first coach, even when he knew nothing about wrestling. He knew how to challenge me, and to show me love. Those two things together gave me everything I needed. As fathers, we hope to leave behind a legacy of children who will preserve and pass down our story."

"I thank God for him, and his story, and all the time and energy he poured into making me a man. I pray I always represent him well...."

Jordan Burroughs faced a defeat at the 2024 World Championships

Burroughs looks on at the US Olympic Trials 2024: Wrestling - (Source: Getty)

Jordan Burroughs was in the run for another Olympic appearance in 2024. However, he faced a loss to NCAA Champion Jason Nolf at the Olympic trials, thus ending his bid. Following that, he triumphed at the US World Team Trials by defeating Levi Haines, Alex Dieringer, and Chance Marsteller, thus qualifying for the World Championships in October.

The 36-year-old posted wins over U20 World champion Zelimkhan Khadjiev from France and Tajikistani wrestler, Magomet Evloev. But in the quarter-final bout, Jordan Burroughs succumbed to Iran's Mohammad Ashghar Nokhodilarimi 6-4 and missed the chance of his seventh World gold medal.

