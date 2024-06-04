“He really has been serving big Kris Jenner energy this weekend” - Fans react to Jonathan Owens recording Simone Biles' at the U.S Championships

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are each other's biggest supporters, and the audience got a proof of that on Sunday night. As the gymnast took to the balance beam for her first rotation of the Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships, her NFL player husband was spotted recording her routine, much to fans' delight.

For Biles, her outing on home ground at Fort Worth, Texas, couldn't have gone better. After an opening day that saw her notch a score of 60.45, the seven-time Olympic medalist continued that dominance on Sunday. She took to the beam first, posting a 14.800 despite an ever so slightly shaky landing.

From the beam, she went on to the floor where she scored a 15.100, then the vault and uneven bars where she recorded a 15.000 and a 14.400 respectively. Amid her spellbinding performances, the American’s husband was right there in the audience, keeping track of the score and cheering for her religiously.

Fans even got to see an excited Jonathan Owens recording Simone Biles' performance as she took to the balance beam.

Reacting to this sweet gesture by the footballer, one fan compared him to Kris Jenner, referring to the popular meme where the influencer is cheering for her daughter, Kim Kardashian. They wrote,

“He really has been serving big Kris Jenner energy this weekend.”

Another fan drew the exact same comparison, writing,

“Sorry but he’s looking very Kris Jenner “you’re doing amazing sweetie”

A few other fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to show their delight at this sweet gesture by Owens.

“Watching Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens locked in on the balance beam is like witnessing poetry in motion. Their focus, precision, and sheer determination are a testament to the incredible dedication and skill of these #athletes,” one fan wrote.

“#1 husband standing behind his beautiful wife performing. Congratulations champ. You did it every year,” another added.

“For Paris, I need to see him in customized Biles hoodies and Leatherman jackets,” one X user commented.

“I swear he got cuter,” another netizen opied.

Jonathan Owens shows support for Simone Biles’ historic ninth U.S. Championships victory

Jonathan Owens has been a staple in the stadium throughout the Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships, cheering for Simone Biles as she made history. On Sunday night, Biles stormed to her record-extending ninth all-around title and won all four individual events as well.

Reacting to this, Owens couldn't have been prouder. The Chicago Bears safety took to his Instagram story to share a post by Team USA which declared Biles the champion, writing with it,

“9th time! Amazing!”

He even shared a video from the prize distribution ceremony, captioning that,

“Went 5 for 5. Swept every event.”

Jonathan Owens has been by Simone Biles’ side throughout this 2024 season. He was there to cheer for her when the gymnast made her season debut at the U.S Core Hydration Classic, even going viral for his reaction to her vault. With Biles next slated to compete at the U.S Olympic Trials, fans will hope for an appearance by Owens in Minneapolis as well.