“He’s not built like me”- Fred Kerley fires shots at Noah Lyles in his latest confession 

Fred Kerley recently passed a bold statement about his competitor, Noah Lyles, while reflecting on their World Championships jab. The former is currently competing at Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track.

Ad

Kerley appeared in an interview with 'The Pivot' podcast hosted by Channing Crowder, Ryan Clark, and Fred Taylor, where they discussed various aspects of the sprinter's life, including his clash with Lyles at the 2023 World Championships. During the pre-race interview of this event, Kerley challenged Lyles' ambition of scoring 9.65s in the 100m, saying that he would definitely run faster.

However, the 29-year-old couldn't qualify for the finals, and Lyles eventually bagged the World Champion title after clocking 9.83s. Years after this heated competition, when asked about his take on this race, Kerley made a strong statement about the world champion's win.

Ad

Trending

"I'm telling you that as a man, dude (Lyles) not my level. Tell them to line it up again right now, I'm telling you, he's not built like me," said Fred Kerley. (01:28 onwards)

Expand Tweet

Ad

After the 2023 World Championships, Fred Kerley and Noah Lyles once again squared off against each other in the 100m dash at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The latter continued his dominance in the event as he again claimed the gold medal, recording 9.79s and Kerley earned a third-place finish by clocking 9.81s.

When Noah Lyles made his feelings known about competing against Fred Kerley at the Paris Olympics

Noah Lyles sat for an interview with Citius Mag ahead of the Paris Olympics in March, where he opened up about competing against Fred Kerley. He revealed his expectations of the latter to come out for revenge and discussed his abilities to make a comeback.

Ad

"I think it has to be Fred coming out for revenge," Noah Lyles said. "I would expect nothing less from him. To be honest like if that was me I would be saying the exact same thing - a fire igniting under the belly."

He added:

"I think you know as Fred looks at this you know he tried the double and that's again it's hard to do the duality of mixing the two. So whatever he's learned he's probably gonna take into the next World Championships with a huge fire."

Kerley has had an illustrious career in track and field, having won three World Championships titles. He won his first title in the 4x100m relay at the 2019 Championships and bagged the second one in the 100m dash at the 2022 Championships. The third win came in the 2023 Championships at the 4×100m relay event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More