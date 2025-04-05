“He’s not built like me”- Fred Kerley fires shots at Noah Lyles in his latest confession 

Fred Kerley recently passed a bold statement about his competitor, Noah Lyles, while reflecting on their World Championships jab. The former is currently competing at Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track.
Kerley appeared in an interview with 'The Pivot' podcast hosted by Channing Crowder, Ryan Clark, and Fred Taylor, where they discussed various aspects of the sprinter's life, including his clash with Lyles at the 2023 World Championships. During the pre-race interview of this event, Kerley challenged Lyles' ambition of scoring 9.65s in the 100m, saying that he would definitely run faster.
However, the 29-year-old couldn't qualify for the finals, and Lyles eventually bagged the World Champion title after clocking 9.83s. Years after this heated competition, when asked about his take on this race, Kerley made a strong statement about the world champion's win.
"I'm telling you that as a man, dude (Lyles) not my level. Tell them to line it up again right now, I'm telling you, he's not built like me," said Fred Kerley. (01:28 onwards)
After the 2023 World Championships, Fred Kerley and Noah Lyles once again squared off against each other in the 100m dash at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The latter continued his dominance in the event as he again claimed the gold medal, recording 9.79s and Kerley earned a third-place finish by clocking 9.81s.
When Noah Lyles made his feelings known about competing against Fred Kerley at the Paris Olympics
Noah Lyles sat for an interview with Citius Mag ahead of the Paris Olympics in March, where he opened up about competing against Fred Kerley. He revealed his expectations of the latter to come out for revenge and discussed his abilities to make a comeback.
"I think it has to be Fred coming out for revenge," Noah Lyles said. "I would expect nothing less from him. To be honest like if that was me I would be saying the exact same thing - a fire igniting under the belly."
He added:
"I think you know as Fred looks at this you know he tried the double and that's again it's hard to do the duality of mixing the two. So whatever he's learned he's probably gonna take into the next World Championships with a huge fire."
Kerley has had an illustrious career in track and field, having won three World Championships titles. He won his first title in the 4x100m relay at the 2019 Championships and bagged the second one in the 100m dash at the 2022 Championships. The third win came in the 2023 Championships at the 4×100m relay event.