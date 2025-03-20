"He’s hitting all the major sports"- Fans divided as US President Donald Trump is set to attend 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championship amid March Madness

Donald Trump will attend the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships in Philadelphia at Wells Fargo Center. His presence at the competitive games comes after he signed an executive order to ban transgender athletes from women's sports.

The championship will be in Philadelphia at the Wells Fargo Center, hosted by Drexel University and the University of Pennsylvania. Around 330 wrestlers are expected to participate in individual and group rounds.

The news about Trump's attendance at the event was shared on Instagram by Wrestlers Grind on March 19, 2025, with the caption:

"President Donald Trump will be in attendance at the 2025 NCAA D1 Wrestling Tournament! 🇺🇸"

Fans on social media shared their emotions on the post. One fan wrote:

"Hate him or love him, this is great for the sport"

Another added:

"Helll yeahhh"

A fan commented with a heartfelt message:

"WELCOME BACK MR PRESIDENT 🇺🇸"

Here's a look at some other comments:

"He’s hitting all the major sports - first president at the Super Bowl, NASCAR, now this? Sweet tbh"

"Wasting our money to sit down and barely watch any of the matches and wave randomly to the crowd. If it helps the sport then cool, but what a way to annoy me before the tournament haha"

"Has a billionaire who never wrestled ever tried to involve himself/promote USA wrestling in the country? 🤔"

Screenshot of Fan's comments/ Source:Instagram/ @wrestlersgrind

Notably, on the same day, March Madness, the annual NCAA basketball tournament held in March, will begin with its first round. While former President Donald Trump did not publicly fill out brackets during his tenure, comedian Jimmy Fallon parodied how Trump might approach his selections on "The Tonight Show."

At the same time, Trump's administration has made a major policy move by cutting $175 million in federal funding for the University of Pennsylvania.

Donald Trump blocks funding to University of Pennsylvania over transgender athlete policy

Donald Trump/ Source: Instagram/ @realdonaldtrump

The Donald Trump administration has stopped $175 million in federal funding to the University of Pennsylvania. The University allegedly lost federal funding after allowing transgender athletes to compete in women’s sports, against the administration's recent order concerning this.

A day after President Trump introduced the new rule on February 5, restricting transgender athletes' participation in female sports, the Department of Education reportedly began reviewing Penn’s swimming program. Their focus was on Lia Thomas, a transgender swimmer, who last competed for the school in 2022.

The White House said that the funding cut was separate from this investigation, as per TOI. The money was originally given by the Department of Defense and the Department of Health and Human Services. Penn’s spokesperson said that the university was not informed about losing the funding. He also said Penn has always followed NCAA and Ivy League rules for student-athletes.

The issue still revolves around whether Penn violated Title IX, a law that protects against discrimination based on s*x in education. When Thomas was competing, NCAA rules allowed transgender athletes with certain medical conditions, like hormone therapy.

However, the new rule says 's*x' only means the gender assigned at birth. Schools that do not follow this rule may lose federal funding. The NCAA quickly changed its rules to match the new policy.

Other schools are also being investigated. The Department of Education is looking into San Jose State University’s volleyball program and the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association.

This is part of a bigger effort by the Trump administration to enforce its new rule on transgender athletes in sports. Some people support the decision, while others strongly disagree, making it a major debate among fans and athletes.

