"He's still a man" - Riley Gaines takes a dig at Sarah McBride for her tirade on a proposal against transgender individuals at Capitol Hill

Riley Gaines recently reacted to the tirade launched by senator Sarah McBride on a proposal against transgender individuals. McBride, who is the first transgender senator in the United States, has been reelected for another term as the senator from Delaware state.

The 34-year-old Democrat senator criticized a proposal brought forward by Nancy Mace, a Republican senator representing the South Carolina District 1. According to the proposal, transgender individuals would be forbidden from using the ladies' restrooms at the Capitol Hill. She labeled the decision as an attempt by the far right radicals to divert the attention from the real issues.

However, McBride's tirade against Mace didn't go down well with many, and she was severly criticized for her statement. Gaines took a dig at McBride's gender identity, as she posted on her X handle,

Trending

"And even after his temper tantrum, he's still a man."

Expand Tweet

Gaines also reposted a video posted by Nancy Mace on her X handle [formerly Twitter], where she wrote,

"I never thought we would need a sign for this, but women's restrooms are for BIOLOGICAL women. Not men."

Expand Tweet

Riley Gaines has been fighting a relentless campaign to exclude transgender athletes from the women's sports. She has also supported the Republican party in the runup to the recently concluded Presidential elections, where the Republican candidate Donald Trump won the election against the Democrat candidate Kamala Harris, by 312-226 in terms of electoral college votes.

Riley Gaines takes a dig at Lia Thomas on Men's Day

Riley Gaines took a dig at Lia Thomas on Men's Day [Image Source : Getty]

Riley Gaines recently took a dig at transgender swimmer Lia Thomas over her gender identity. The 24-year-old a social activist made a sarcastic comment on the occasion of International Men's Day, as she posted a collage of photographs with the caption:

"Celebrate accordingly"

Expand Tweet

Alongside Lia Thomas, Gaines also posted the photos of Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, former assistant secretary of health for the US government Rachel Levine, and internet Dylan Mulvaney, who are reportedly transgender people.

For the unversed, Riley Gaines was a former NCAA swimmer who came into limelight during the 2022 NCAA Swimming Championships. Having finished joint fifth with Lia Thomas in the women's 200 yard freestyle race, Gaines accused the authorities of being biased towards the transgender swimmer.

Gaines launched a campaign to keep transgender people out of women's sports. Her efforts were partially successful, when in June 2022, the World Aquatics announced that transgender swimmers won't be allowed to participate in elite women's events. Thomas appealed against the occasion, but lost in June 2024, when the Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld the verdict.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback