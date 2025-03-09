“Her spirit will always inspire me"- Lindsey Vonn pens a heartwarming note for Women's Day as she reflects on her mother's impact on her life

Lindsey Vonn penned a special note for her late mother, Linda Krohn, on Women's Day, opening up about her significance in life. Vonn lost her mother in August 2022, and ever since then, the skier has frequently shared heartfelt updates about her.

Vonn recently made a comeback to the slopes after taking a hiatus of six years, having retired in 2019 after experiencing several major injuries. Most recently, she sustained a knee injury and had to undergo surgery for it in April 2024. However, after the recovery, she made the decision to return to the sport in November last year. She has now competed in the World Championships and the World Cup circuit and is presently gearing up for the final World Cup of the season.

Amid this, on the occasion of Women's Day, Vonn took to her Instagram and shared a special note for her late mother, who passed away after being diagnosed with ALS. She also shared several pictures with her teammates from the recent competitions and added a lengthy note in the caption for her mother. Revealing how her mother navigated all the adversities of her life and how her strength was inspiring, she wrote:

"My Mom was always a huge source of inspiration. She was incredibly positive and no matter what adversity she faced she approached every day with a smile and love. Her spirit will always inspire me no matter how much time passes. There are many other women I look to for inspiration as well, and thankfully I don’t have to look far," wrote Lindsey Vonn.

She added:

"It’s been a privilege to be on a team with so many incredible women and they are just a few of the many who have paved a path for us to follow. Thank you to every woman who does their best, who never settles, who walks their own path, who loves, who fails and picks herself back up… thank you for being 🙏🏻❤️ Happy International Women’s day! 💪🏻💃🏼"

When Lindsey Vonn opened up about how losing her mother was an eye-opener for her

In an interview with Elle Magazine in 2024, Lindsey Vonn spoke about her mother passing away with ALS and how her going away made her realize the importance of living life to the fullest. She revealed that following this heartbreaking incident in her life, she learned to use every opportunity and never waste time.

"It’s only when you see how quickly things slip away that you realize anything can happen at any moment. I now use every opportunity that I have to live my life to the fullest. I never waste a second. I keep perspective of how lucky I am," said Lindsey Vonn.

Lindsey Vonn will next be seen on the slopes between March 11-15 at the La Thuile World Cup before competing at Sun Valley later this month for the final World Cup stop of the season.

