  • "High School refs giving a lifetime ban for that"- Fans react to Richard Castro-Sandoval's jaw-dropping finish at the Pac-12 Championship

By Ketaki Pansare
Modified Mar 08, 2025 06:12 GMT
Richard Castro-Sandoval secured his spot at the NCAA Wrestling Championship with a standout performance at the Pac-12 Championship. Fans shared their praise for his outstanding performance on social media.

In the 125-pound division, Castro-Sandoval faced Koda Holeman for second place and the final NCAA bid. The junior at CSU started strong with an early takedown and sealed the win with a powerful pin. His performance helped CSU Bakersfield send wrestlers to the NCAA tournament after missing out in 2024.

The news about his performance was shared on Instagram with the caption:

"This one absolutely shocked me! Richard Castro-Sandoval of CSU-Bakersfield hit a mind blowing mat return that punched his ticket to the NCAA tournament! CSU-Bakersfield had a very solid showing, sending three wrestlers to NCAA’s. Where does a mat return like this stack up for you?"
Fans commented on his outstanding performance in the social media post.

One fan wrote:

"Rare feat to pull off a wwe finisher with perfect form like that. Hats off."

Another added:

"So what is legal/illegal at this point?"

One fan expressed his emotions on the strength and wrote:

"Scary power for a 25 pounder!"

Here's a closer look at other fans' comments:

"That was a crazy slam, def one of the more insane things from the pac 12"
"hs refs giving a lifetime ban for that"
"New technique unlocked"
In 2024, Richard Castro-Sandoval voiced his opinion about why mental health and team support are important.

Richard Castro-Sandoval reflects on the importance of mental health and team support

In October 2024, on the second day of the NCAA Diversity & Inclusion social media campaign, CSU Bakersfield wrestler Castro-Sandoval talked about 'leveling the playing field.' He discussed ways to create fair chances for himself and his teammates in sports.

"I am a strong supporter of student-athlete mental health. I know firsthand how much you invest as an athlete and how the daily grind to be your best can take a toll on you. Having the support of my teammates and coach means the world to me when times get tough. In return, I try to be supportive to my teammates because I know it matters," the wrestler said.
CSU Bakersfield's Richard Castro-Sandoval, a 125-pound wrestler, finished the 2023-2024 season with an 11-14 record. He had a 6-6 record in dual meets and went 2-3 in Pac-12 duals. He ended the regular season with five wins in a row and took second place at the Roadrunner Open with a 3-1 record. He won two matches at the Cliff Keen Invitational, earning a 7-4 victory over No. 11 Kysen Terukina from Iowa State.

Edited by Samya Majumdar
