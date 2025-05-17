High schooler PJ Duke defeats back-to-back NCAA Champions at World Team Trials: All you need to know about the young sensation

High school wrestling prospect PJ Duke beat NCAA champions and advanced to the finals of the World Team Trials Challenge Tournament at 70 kg. He will face former Virginia Tech wrestler Bryce Andonian, a three-time All-American, in the finals.

In the quarter finals, Duke faced Antrell Taylor, the reigning NCAA champion at 157kg. Duke executed a four-point move late in the match and sealed his victory. Carrying the momentum into the semifinals, he squared off against another NCAA Champion at 149kg, Ridge Lovett. Duke took a 3-2 win.

With these two victories, Duke advances to Saturday’s final, where he will face off against Bryce Andonian, a three-time All-American from Virginia Tech, to qualify for Final X in Newark. A win would pit him against Yianni Diakomihalis in a best-of-three series to determine who will represent the US in the 70 kg weight class at the upcoming World Championships.

PJ Duke’s family and hometown

PJ Duke, born in 2006, hails from Slate Hill, New York. He is the son of Peter and Annie Duke. Duke has exhibited a passion for wrestling from a young age.

“I honestly don't even remember a time in my life where wrestling wasn't involved, even when I was 4, I can remember everything about wrestling,” he said. ( via spectrumlocalnews)

In an interview with WIN magazine, Duke expressed his father’s take on his wrestling style:

“You can’t pin a kid unless you take him down at least 10 times. So, I grew into taking people down and letting them up, and it’s more fun for me to stay on the mat."

Duke won his first New York State Public High School Athletic Association championship at 99 pounds as a seventh grader. He then got transferred to Minisink Valley High School, Slate Hill, New York, in eighth grade.

PJ Duke’s coach

Starting his journey at age four, he has excelled on the mat, winning multiple honours. During his high school years at Minisink Valley, Duke was coached by Kevin Gallagher.

Coach Gallagher guided him to four New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) championships. Gallagher’s coaching style focused on both techniques and mental toughness. He has praised Duke’s leadership and positive influence on his peers.

"His technique and ability to perform under pressure are truly remarkable," said Coach Gallagher. (via echopo)

Under Gallagher’s coaching, the team has achieved multiple state dual championships and individual state tournament titles.

PJ Duke Committed to Penn State

PJ Duke, a top-ranked recruit in the 2025 class, has committed to Penn State University. He will join the Nittany Lions under head coach Cael Sanderson, an Olympic gold medallist and four-time NCAA champion who has led Penn State to multiple national titles.

Duke opens up about how joining Penn State has been a dream of his since he was young:

“Ever since I've grown up and gotten into wrestling, they’ve always been the school (for me), So it's pretty amazing to say that I’m going to be a part of it, and I'm going to be the future of Penn State for the next couple of years. So I'm grateful for that,” Duke said. (via spectrumlocalnews)

Penn State has won 11 NCAA team championships since 2011, making it one of the most dominant collegiate wrestling programmes in the country.

PJ Duke’s career highlights

PJ Duke is the #2 overall recruit in the class of 2025. In 2024, he clinched the U20 World Team Trials Championships at 70 kg, won gold at the U20 Pan-American Championships, and earned a bronze medal at the U20 Championships in Spain.

That same year, he dominated nationally, winning the US Open and Bill Farrell Memorial titles in the 70 kg weight class. He also received the Junior Schalles Award in 2024. The 18-year-old has already secured major senior-level wins.

