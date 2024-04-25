"His actions displayed an utter disregard for us" - Riley Gaines criticizes Lia Thomas' participation in women's sports

Riley Gaines recently expressed her dissent against Lia Thomas, the first transgender athlete to secure a NCAA Division I Championship victory, participation in women's sports.

Gaines and Thomas competed against each other in the women's 200-yard freestyle event at the 2022 NCAA Swimming championships. Both athletes tied for fifth place after registering a time of 1:43.40; however, only Thomas was awarded the fifth-place trophy.

Since then, Gaines has been a fervent advocate of women's rights in sports and has passionately opposed the notion of transgender athletes competing against women. In a recent interview with Sage Steele, she stated her disagreement with Thomas, saying:

"I would want him to know that his actions displayed an utter disregard for us, as women, which is, of course, what the women's sporting category was created to protect and uphold and celebrate."

Furthermore, Gaines conveyed that she has no animosity towards Thomas as the latter was only following the rules.

"I would let him know that, look, I have no animosity towards him," Gaines said. "I really don't. Like I don't garner this hatred in my heart. Ultimately he was following the rules. It's the rules that are the problem, and I would be sure to tell him that. I would be sure to tell him, look, love your life, be who you wanna be, don't expect me to support it or affirm these delusions you have because you every much are a man, and that will never change. I would have no problem saying that to Thomas' face."

Riley Gaines urges athletes to take action ahead of NCAA meeting

Riley Gaines recently urged all the athletes to weigh in on the NCAA ahead of their meeting this week to take action against the participation of transgender athletes in women's sports.

She also reflected on NAIA's recent policy that banned transgender athletes from competing in all NAIA women's meets.

"Calling all athletes, former athletes, collegiate athletes, high school athletes, what have you, we need you," called Gaines. "You may have seen last week where the NAIA which is a National collegiate governing body voted overwhelmingly in support of preventing men from competing in women's sports. The vote has 25 to nothing."

Riley Gaines appealed to the athletes and the parents to send emails by further explaining the process.

"The NCAA needs to be inundated by emails coming from girls and women or parents who would specifically be impacted or have been impacted by this movement at the hands of the NCAA."

