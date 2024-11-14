"Hold the line!"- Riley Gaines reacts as female volleyball players sue Mountain West Conference against presence of transgender player Blaire Fleming

Riley Gaines recently reacted to the female volleyball players filing a lawsuit against the Mountain West Conference league. The players were compelled to take action after Blaire Fleming from San Jose State University was allowed to play despite the controversy around her gender identity.

Led by Fleming's teammate Brooke Slusser, a dozen female volleyball players filed a lawsuit against the Mountain West Conference league, accusing them of violating Title IX and the First Amendment concerning their policy for women's sports.

Gaines took to her X handle to express her support. She posted,

"This is HUGE. Female volleyball players in the Mountain West conference drop a bombshell lawsuit against the @MountainWest citing First Amendment & Title IX violations. Several of his SJSU teammates signed on as well. This is the way. Hold the line!!!"

Due to the presence of Fleming in the San Jose State Spartans, several educational institutions have boycotted their matches against the university's women's volleyball team.

According to Bill Bock, lead attorney of the plaintiffs and the Independent Council on Women's Sports,

"The NCAA, Mountain West Conference, and college athletic directors around the country are failing women."

"Because the administrators don’t have the courage to do their jobs, we have to ask the federal courts to do their jobs for them," Bock added.

Riley Gaines is well known for her persistent campaign to keep the transgender athletes out of women's sports. She stormed into the limelight with her campaign against the transgender swimmer Lia Thomas in 2022.

Riley Gaines and her campaign against the San Jose State University in a nutshell

Riley Gaines has been actively supporting the boycott campaign against the San Jose State University, and their decision to continue with Blaire Fleming, who is reportedly a transgender.

Recently, in a conversation with Fox News, Gaines spoke about the arbitrary suspension of the assistant coach of SJSU, Melissa Batie-Smoose, and called out the authorities for the same. In her words,

"That's retaliation, that's what it is.. That's the message that's being sent loud and clear: do not oppose us, do not even question our motives or else we will get rid of you."

Gaines had previously praised the Boise State University and the University of Wyoming for boycotting their matches against the San Jose State University for the second time in a row. Gaines posted on her X handle [formerly Twitter],

"The University of Wyoming has forfeited a second match against SJSU. Good—keep holding the line! This means SJSU now has 7 illegitimate wins on their record due to other teams forfeiting."

Riley Gaines also supported Brooke Slusser, who reportedly received death threats for speaking out against the presence of Blaire Fleming. She also accused the authorities at the San Jose State University of turning a blind eye towards the injustice that other players supposedly suffer because of Fleming's presence.

