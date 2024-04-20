"'Holy sh--Holy crap, so surreal"- Sha'Carri Richardson-beater Torrie Lewis exults at Xiamen Diamond League 2024

Sha'Carri Richardson has had a less than ideal start to her Olympic season after falling short to Aussie teen Torrie Lewis at the Xiamen Diamond League 2024.

The reigning 100m World Champion was originally supposed to begin her 2024 at the Miramar Invitational, where she opened her 2023 season. However, Richardson pulled out at the last minute, not citing any particular reason.

Going into the Xiamen Diamond League, the American was expected to dominate the 200m sprint, and have a winning start to her season. The 24-year-old’s closest competitor was predicted to be compatriot Tamara Clark, who boasts a personal best of 21.92 in the event, equivalent to that of Sha'Carri Richardson.

However, as the meet in Xiamen rolled around, fans were treated to an unexpected face on the podium. 19-year-old Australian Torrie Lewis piped Richardson Clark to win gold, with the trio on the line for the perfect photo finish.

Torrie Lewis clocked a 22.96 for her win, with Richardson coming in second at a 22.99, and Clark rounding out the podium with a 23.01.

Speaking on beating the 100m World Champion after the race, the Australian expressed her disbelief (via Citius Magazine):

“I didn't notice I beat them until I saw the replay and I was like, 'Holy sh*t, holy crap. So surreal.”

“My goal was to honestly just hold on as long as I could. I was in lane 9 so I knew they'd all be chasing me so I expected them to be in front of me by like 50 or 60 so I just wanted to hold on for as long as possible," she added.

Lewis will next turn her focus to the World Relays in Bahamas, before she attempts to qualify for the Olympics.

“Next week I'm going over to Bahamas for World relay so try and get a relay and then hopefully in the coming months I can qualify in the 200m hopefully or the 100m at the Olympics and then well Juniors after that so lots to look forward to.”

Sha'Carri Richardson set to compete at Shanghai Diamond League

Team USA Olympic Portrait Shoot

For Sha'Carri Richardson, the chance to avenge her loss in Xiamen will roll around soon enough. The American will next take to the track at the Shanghai Diamond League, which takes place just a week later, on April 27.

Joining Richardson at Shanghai will be the top four finishers of the 200m sprint in Xiamen. This includes Torrie Lewis, Tamara Clark, and American Anavia Battle. Battle will also pose a strong challenge next week, given that she finished 0.01 second behind the top three. Jamaican Shericka Jackson is set to miss next week's meet.

Fans in America will be anxious to watch Sha'Carri Richardson back on the tracks as she looks for better rhythm ahead of the Olympics, can tune in to NBC for the live action.

