" Honestly, watching the trials here, we're ready!"- Michael Phelps weighs in on the rivalry between the U.S. and Australian Swimming Teams

American swimming legend Michael Phelps has exuded confidence that Team USA is ready to lock horns with their arch-rivals, Australia at the Olympics. He made his remarks during the US swimming trials happening at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The United States and Australia are the top two nations when it comes to Olympic success in swimming. The Americans have won 579 medals while the Aussies have 212 to their name.

Phelps, who will join NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Paris 2024 Olympics. The 38-year-old has said that while the Australia had "unbelievable" depth, he believed the USA team was ready for the upcoming games.

Speaking live on NBC, the 23-time world champion said:

"I hope we bang that cowbell louder than we ever have in the summer. Their (Australia) depth is unbelievable and you know, honestly watching the trials here, we are ready and I’m excited to see Paris I watched the video again today and I want to get back to the sport, especially with what’s going on in the sport right now, it fires me up."

Michael Phelps responds to Australia’s Cate Campbell’s ‘sore losers’ remark on US swimmers

Former Australian swimmer Cate Campbell, who won eight Olympic medals during her career, took a dig at the American swimming team while talking about her country finishing ahead of the USA at the World Championships in Fukuoka, when it came to swimming.

In an interview with Today, Cate Campbell said while Australia succeeding at the World Championships was special, defeating the Americans was "sweeter". The 32-year-old also called the American swim team "sore losers"

"I mean Australia coming out on top of the world is one thing, but it is just so much sweeter beating America. The first night of competition, we did not have to hear ‘Star Spangled Banner’ ring out through the stadium. I cannot tell you how happy that made me. If I hear that song again it will be too soon. Bring on Paris. That’s all I have to say to the US. Stop being sore losers," she said.

Michael Phelps hit back at Campbell's claims and said that he would be angry if someone made those comments towards him

"If somebody said that to me, I would lose it. I would make them eat every word they just said about me. You guys all talked s*** about me. And I had the last laugh," Phelps said.

"So for the Americans, if you see what I just saw, I would watch that thing every day to give me that little extra bit of just oomph. Well, the good news is the Olympics will be here shortly and we’ll be able to see what the results are," he added.

Michael Phelps has enjoyed an impressive swimming career during which, he became the most successful Olympian of all time. The American won 28 medals across five editions of the prestigious event, 23 of which were gold.

Phelps did not win a single medal in his Olympic debut in 2000 but won eight in 2004, followed by another eight in Beijing 2008. He won six medals at the London Olympics in 2012 and ended his career with another six medals in Rio.