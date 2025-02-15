"Honor to meet Ilona Maher" - Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai makes feelings known on attending first Rugby game

2014 Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai expressed her thoughts and her admiration for Ilona Maher after attending her first professional rugby game. She was in attendance at the Bristol Bears' game against Harlequins, who lost 10-19.

Ad

Yousafzai, known for her fight for the right of every child to receive an education, was in attendance at Twickenham Stoop with her husband, Asser Malik, and gifted Maher an Asian shawl. The two shared a candid moment on the field before smiling hand in hand for the cameras.

Ad

Trending

The Pakistani activist said she was honored to meet Maher and 'absolutely loved' watching her first rugby match.

"It was my first rugby game ever and I absolutely loved it 👏😍 such an honour to meet Ilona and support all the amazing players," she wrote

Malala Yousefzai's comment

Bears took the lead early in the game with a striking move from a well-executed line-out as Phoebe Murray crashed through in midfield, and while the Quins resisted their best, Bristol ran away with a 19-10 win. They are fourth in the Premiership women's Rugby and extend their lead over fifth-placed Exeter Chiefs to seven points.

Ad

However, the Bears failed to earn a bonus point and are uncertain for the semifinals. They will hope Exeter Chiefs lose hope that Exeter lose to Saracens on Saturday night to retain any hope of staying in the top four and securing a semi-final spot.

"Ilona Maher is getting better and better" - Bristol Bears head coach Dave Ward

Ilona Maher in action during Harlequins v Bristol Bears - Source: Getty

Ilona Maher had played the Rugby Sevens for most of her career before transitioning to 15s with the Bristol Bears last month. The Olympic medalist made her full PWR debut on January 12 against the Exeter Chiefs, scoring a maiden try and assist, and head coach Dave Ward says she is getting better each day.

Ad

"She's massively keen for us to get to the semi-finals, she wants to play in some knockout rugby as well because she's getting better and better in terms of 15s and the experiences she's having," Ward told BBC Radio Bristol.

Maher's three-month contract will have run out if the Bears fail to qualify for the semifinals but the American will continue to focus on 15s as she aims to make the US Team for 2025 World Cup.

Ad

"I am excited to join the Bristol Bears and put myself in the best position to earn a spot to represent the USA in the 2025 Rugby World Cup alongside such a talented and driven group as the Bears," Ilona Maher said in a club announcement at the time. (via Olympics.com)

The 28-year-old was part of the USA Rugby Seven teams at the 2020 Tokyo and 2024 Paris Olympics, leading them to a bronze medal in the latter. She aims to return back to the sevens and to the Olympics when the stage sets three years from now in Los Angeles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback