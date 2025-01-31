Mikaela Shiffrin's fiance and two-time Olympic medalist Aleksander Kilde met F1 driver Nico Hulkenberg amid his recovery from shoulder surgery. The Norwegian skier is out of the entire 2024/25 World Cup season after suffering a scary crash in January last year.

Kilde, who is sponsored by Audi, recently attended an event of the company and met with its drivers for the 2025 Formula One season, Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto. The World Cup-winning skier said he was honored to meet someone faster than him, and sharing pictures from the event with the motorsport drivers, he wrote:

"Had the honor to meet someone faster than me at the Audi night 😎🏎️"

Hulkenberg, who is worth $10 million per Celebrity Net Worth, was at Haas last season while Bortoleto is the reigning FIA Formula 2 champion.

Meanwhile, the Norwegian skier continues to recover from the devastating crash suffered during a downhill World Cup race in Wengen, Austria. He had suffered a dislocated shoulder, two torn ligaments, and a deep calf laceration and was immediately airlifted for surgery.

While the 32-year-old had been back on the slopes and working for a comeback after a few months, he had to undergo another surgery ahead of the start of the season last year and decided to opt out of the 2024/25 World Cup.

"After my crash in Wengen and some tough weeks, things started to get better, and by June, I was even skiing again in Oslo. Unfortunately, in July, I developed a shoulder infection that caused some complications. After 10 weeks of antibiotics, I now need another surgery to fully fix the shoulder," he said (via Olympics.com)

Kilde has received tremendous support from Shiffrin during the recovery and recently hailed her as the best skier in the world.

"Best skier in the world" - Mikaela Shiffrin's fiance Aleksander Kilde reveals his skiing date

Mikaela Shiffrin and Aleksander Kilde at the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Finals - Source: Getty

Mikaela Shiffrin's fiance Aleksander Kilde recently attended the Kitz Race Party, and during an interview with BOSS afterward, the Norwegian skier was asked if he had taken anyone on a skiing date and he replied:

"My fiance. She's the best skier in the world. So, I guess the answer is yes. And we're probably going to keep doing that."

The couple have been dating since 2021 and announced their engagement at the end of the last season.

Mikaela Shiffrin was also involved in a scary crash earlier this season but returned to action on Thursday, January 30 in Courchevel, France. The Olympic champion competed in a slalom race and registered a top-10 finish much to the joy of Kilde.

