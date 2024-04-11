USA Swimming, the nation’s governing body that oversees competitive swimming, recently unveiled its national kit for the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024.

The kit has been designed by TYR and will be on display for the audiences at the last stop of the TYR Pro Swim Series 2024 in San Antonio. The tournament began on April 10 and will run until April 13.

The TYR USA Venzo suit is manufactured with the assistance of state-of-the-art Surface Lift Technology that helps to prevent water penetration and enhance body position in the water. Additionally, the new design, called the Endo Max Compression Cage, will give support to the abdominals, obliques, and quadriceps.

Meanwhile, the TYR Hydrosphere Elite Down Parka gives the swimmers additional warmth protection. Besides producing outerwear, TYR is also designing footwear, which includes the CXT-1 Trainer, making them the first USA national team sponsor to manufacture both items.

USA Swimming shared this kit on their Instagram (IG) handle, captioning it as:

“A fresh look for an epic summer 🔥 The @tyrsport National Team kit for the 2024 Paris Olympics is CLEAN ✨”

In this post, prominent USA swimmers like Katie Ledecky, Torri Huske, Robert Finke, Michael Andrew, and Claire Curzan can be seen sporting the TYR-designed kit.

The swimming community and fans were highly impressed by the kit. One fan wrote in the comments section of the post that they hoped the kit was waterproof, considering it had such a fashionable appearance using the term ‘drippy.’

“Hope this drop is waterproof cause it sure is drippy,” they wrote.

Another user suggested that it was bold from USA Swimming to not reveal the tech suit color to the audience.

“Gatekeeping the tech suit color way is wild,” they captioned.

Another user mentioned how they wanted the windbreakers as early as possible. They wrote:

“Imma need one of those windbreakers asap.”

USA Swimming Team's performance at the Tokyo Olympics 2020

Caeleb Dressel of Team United States poses with the gold medal for the Men's 100m Freestyle Final on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The USA Swimming team clinched a combined 30 medals, including 11 gold, 10 silver, and nine bronze medals at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. With this, they emerged as the most successful nation at the 2020 edition of the Summer Games, finishing well ahead of Australia which collected 21 medals.

Caeleb Dressel was the best USA athlete at the Tokyo 2020 as he bagged five golds. This included three golds in the individual events like 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle, and 100m butterfly, and two relay golds in the 4x100 m freestyle and 4x100 m medley.