“How cute is this” - Simone Biles shares glimpse of gift given to her by a fan at U.S Championships

Simone Biles had a perfect outing at the Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships, winning the all-around as well as all four individual events. However, amid all the golds, the American was also gifted the sweetest thing by a fan, pictures of which the gymnast shared recently.

Biles arrived at the US Championships fresh off of an incredible performance at the U.S Core Hydration Classic, which saw her win the all-around and floor in her season debut. Going into the nationals on home ground in Texas, the American entered as the defending champion, having won her eighth all-around national title last year.

In Fort Worth, Texas, the 26-year-old redefined perfection, landing her trademark triple-double on the floor and Yurchenko double pike in the vault with ease. Making this dream outing at the US Championships even better for Simone Biles was a young fan and her heartfelt gift for the World Champion.

Taking to her Instagram story earlier, Biles posted a picture of the gift a young girl gave her at the US Championships. In the story, fans can see a hand-drawn card where Biles is pictured on the floor with the words ‘Out of Bounds’. The youngster also gifted her gymnastics idol two handmade bracelets, one of which said ‘Simone’, while the other read ‘Gold Over America’.

Simone Biles captioned the picture,

“Unpacking from the weekend and I found this in my suitcase. How cute is this, a little girl gave this to me at the competition. She made these little bracelets too. Thank you Anastasia.”

Via Simone Biles' Instagram story

Simone Biles set for Olympic Trials after victory at the US Championships

After a dominant display at the Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships, Simone Biles is now set to compete in her third competition for the year - the U.S. Olympic Trials. While the American is nearly guaranteed a spot on the team, barring any unfortunate injuries, the field for the four gymnasts who'll join her is wide open.

At the Trials, Biles will be joined by fifteen other gymnasts, including Olympic Champions Suni Lee and Jade Carey, as well as World Champions Jordan Chiles, Shilese Jones, Joscleyn Roberson, Trinity Thomas, and more.

The Trials are slated to be held between June 27th and 30th on Lee's home ground in Minneapolis, at the Target Centre. For Biles, this will be her third consecutive appearance at the Trials, and making the team will keep her three for three.