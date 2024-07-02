“How did I get so lucky”- Simone Biles' husband Jonathan Owens ‘speechless’ after the American qualifies for her 3rd consecutive Olympic Games

Simone Biles has successfully qualified for her third consecutive Olympic Games, and no one could be prouder than Jonathan Owens. As the gymnast stormed to the all-around title in Minneapolis, her husband was there to cheer for her every step of the way.

At the Trials, Biles was a rung below her usual flawless self. She had a shaky routine on the beam on her opening day, and that string of bad luck followed her through to Sunday, June 30.

On the final day of the competition at the Target Centre, the gymnast came off the beam entirely, and put up scores lower than Friday on every other event. However, despite this lukewarm performance by her standards, the 27-year-old walked away with the all-around and vault gold medals, her third successive time achieving this feat.

Simone Biles' all-around crown also gave her a direct berth on the team that would head to the Paris Olympics, and her husband, Jonathan Owens, couldn't be prouder of the gymnast. Taking to his Instagram, the NFL player shared a handful of photos from the gymnast’s outing in Minnesota, and congratulated her, writing,

“No words can describe how proud of you I am baby. Just knowing all the work that you put in and everything that you've been through, and to still come back and be as dominant as ever, I was speechless. I'm so thankful to be a part of this journey with you, and I can't wait to be able to watch you out there in Paris. I'm so happy for you babe!!!! Cheers to going to your third Olympic Games!!!!!! Just sounds so surreal being able to say my wife is the best to EVER do it, how did I get so lucky. I love you so much.”

Simone Biles shares sweet snap with Jonathan Owens from the US Championships

Before Jonathan Owens came out to cheer for Simone Biles at the Target Centre in Minneapolis, he could be spotted in the audience of the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth at the US Championships.

For Biles, that had been her second competitive outing of the season, and she'd proven exactly why she's one of the most dominant gymnasts of all time. Competing on home ground, she stormed to gold in all five events, the all-around, floor exercise, vault, balance beam, and uneven bars.

This marked the 27-year-old's ninth US Championships all-around title and the second time she'd completed a podium sweep. After the competition, Simone Biles took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes photos from her victorious outing, with the last one being an adorable snap of her and Owens.

Before the U.S. Championships, Owens had also been present at the U.S. Core Hydration Classic to cheer for his wife. Whether the NFL safety can make it to Paris is still in question, with his own season as part of the Chicago Bears set to begin early in August.

