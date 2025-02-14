"How many bags you have sir?"- Usain Bolt's girlfriend Kasi Bennett shares a different side of the legend as they go shopping together

Usain Bolt's girlfriend Kasi Bennett recently posted videos of the sprinter, hinting that the couple has been shopping extensively, requiring multiple trips to drop off bags at the car. In the video, the Olympian is seen with the four bags while Bennett shows him carrying Gucci bags.

Bolt is seen dressed in a white T-shirt and light blue shorts. He smiles awkwardly at the camera while his girlfriend records him loading the shopping bags into the car.

The Jamaican model shared the video on her Instagram stories, accompanied by a caption:

"This was just the first bag drop to the car @usainbolt. One thing, babe gonna buy EVERYTHING in 45 mins."

In the video, Bennett was also seen teasing Bolt by saying:

"How many bags you have sir?"

Screenshot of Kasi Bennett's Instagram Stories/ Source: Instagram/ @kasi.b

Usain Bolt and Kasi Bennett started dating in 2013 but kept their relationship private until 2016. The couple now has three children.

On the sporting front, Bolt dominated three consecutive Olympics. At the 2008 Beijing Games, he won gold in the 100m and 200m events. In London 2012, he repeated his success and also claimed gold in 4x100m relays. Bolt maintained his incredible form at the Rio 2016 Olympics, completing a historic 'triple-triple' by winning gold in 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relays.

When Kasi Bennett expressed heartfelt wishes on Usain Bolt's birthday

Usain Bolt at the 2024 Laureus World Sports Awards Madrid - Red Carpet - Source: Getty

In 2024, Usain Bolt's girlfriend, Kasi Bennett, expressed love and gratitude on the Olympian's birthday. She acknowledged his role as a devoted father, calling him a 'super dad'. In addition, she highlighted the joy and laughter they share, emphasizing their bond.

In August 2024, Bennett wrote a heartfelt message on Instagram alongside sharing photos and videos of the sprinting legend. She wrote:

"If anyone deserves the world… it’s you, a hundred times over. The way you put family and faith at the forefront of your life now is beyond admirable. You’re our superdad! Our kids get the best balance of a loving, fun, nurturing disciplinarian who makes sure we never want or need. Every moment with you is pure entertainment. The fact that we still laugh morning, noon, and night says leagues about our bond. It’s a pure, forever love."

Usain Bolt and his girlfriend Kasi Bennett have three children. Their first child, a daughter named Olympia, was born in 2020. In June 2021, they announced the birthday of their twin sons, Thunder and Saint Leo.

