How many countries will be competing in Judo at the Paris Olympics? Complete event information and more

As the 2024 Paris Olympics draws near, Judo fans anticipate a few riveting clashes as top athletes from 95 countries secure their spot to vie at the biggest sporting event.
The Judo events at the 2024 Paris Olympics will be held from July 27 to August 3 at the Grand Palais Éphémère in Champ de Mars in Paris, France. A total of 372 athletes are expected to compete across 14 weight categories in Paris, of which 363 Judokas have already earned their spot.
The qualification period for the athlete commenced on June 24, 2022, and will end on June 23, 2024, with the entry list to be published on June 25, 2024.
A look at Countries competing in Judo at the 2024 Paris Olympics
So far, 363 athletes from a total of 95 countries have sealed a berth to compete in the French capital. Notably, the Japanese and the French teams will enter with the highest number of competitors (14) across multiple weight categories.
Brazil will send the second-largest squad with a total of 13 judokas followed by Israel (12). Ten contenders will represent Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, South Korea, Georgia, Mongolia, Netherlands, and Individual Neutral Entries each.
The host country has been granted one spot in all the weight categories. Apart from France, only the Japanese squad has earned the spots in all the weight categories.
Schedule for Judo events at the 2024 Paris Olympics
The schedule for Judo events at the Paris Olympics is given below.
July 27, 2024:
Women's 48kg Eliminations
Men's 60kg Eliminations
Women's 48kg Repechage
Women's 48kg Semifinals
Men's 60kg Repechage
Men's 60kg Semifinals
Women's 48kg Bronze Medal Matches
Women's 48kg Final
Men's 60kg Bronze Medal Matches
Men's 60kg Final
July 28, 2024:
Women's 52kg Eliminations
Men's 66kg Eliminations
Men's 66kg Repechage
Men's 66kg Semifinals
Women's 52kg Repechage
Women's 52kg Semifinals
Men's 66kg Bronze Medal Matches
Men's 66kg Final
Women's 52kg Bronze Medal Matches
Women's 52kg Final
July 29, 2024:
Women's 57kg Eliminations
Men's 73kg Eliminations
Women's 57kg Repechage
Women's 57kg Semifinals
Men's 73kg Repechage
Men's 73kg Semifinals
Women's 57kg Bronze Medal Matches
Women's 57kg Final
Men's 73kg Bronze Medal Matches
Men's 73kg Final
July 30, 2024:
Women's 63kg Eliminations
Men's 81kg Eliminations
Men's 81kg Repechage
Men's 81kg Semifinals
Women's 63kg Repechage
Women's 63kg Semifinals
Men's 81kg Bronze Medal Matches
Men's 81kg Final
Women's 63kg Bronze Medal Matches
Women's 63kg Final
July 31, 2024:
Women's 70kg Eliminations
Men's 90kg Eliminations
Women's 70kg Repechage
Women's 70kg Semifinals
Men's 90kg Repechage
Men's 90kg Semifinals
Women's 70kg Bronze Medal Matches
Women's 70kg Final
Men's 90kg Bronze Medals Matches
Men's 90kg Final
August 1, 2024:
Women's 78kg Eliminations
Men's 100kg Eliminations
Men's 100kg Repechage
Men's 100kg Semifinals
Women's 78kg Repechage
Women's 78kg Semifinals
Men's 100kg Bronze Medal Matches
Men's 100kg Final
Women's 78kg Bronze Medal Matches
Women's 78kg Final
August 2, 2024:
Women's 78+kg Eliminations
Men's 100+kg Eliminations
Women's 78+kg Repechage
Women's 78+kg Semifinals
Men's 100+kg Repechage
Men's 100+kg Semifinals
Women's 78+kg Bronze Medal Matches
Women's 78+kg Final
Men's 100+kg Bronze Medal Matches
Men's 100+kg Final
August 3, 2024:
Mixed Team Eliminations
Mixed Team Repechages
Mixed Team Semifinals
Mixed Team Bronze Medal Matches
Mixed Team Final