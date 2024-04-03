How many countries will be competing in Judo at the Paris Olympics? Complete event information and more

As the 2024 Paris Olympics draws near, Judo fans anticipate a few riveting clashes as top athletes from 95 countries secure their spot to vie at the biggest sporting event.

The Judo events at the 2024 Paris Olympics will be held from July 27 to August 3 at the Grand Palais Éphémère in Champ de Mars in Paris, France. A total of 372 athletes are expected to compete across 14 weight categories in Paris, of which 363 Judokas have already earned their spot.

The qualification period for the athlete commenced on June 24, 2022, and will end on June 23, 2024, with the entry list to be published on June 25, 2024.

A look at Countries competing in Judo at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Japan will send the highest number of athletes to compete in Judo events at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

So far, 363 athletes from a total of 95 countries have sealed a berth to compete in the French capital. Notably, the Japanese and the French teams will enter with the highest number of competitors (14) across multiple weight categories.

Brazil will send the second-largest squad with a total of 13 judokas followed by Israel (12). Ten contenders will represent Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, South Korea, Georgia, Mongolia, Netherlands, and Individual Neutral Entries each.

The host country has been granted one spot in all the weight categories. Apart from France, only the Japanese squad has earned the spots in all the weight categories.

Schedule for Judo events at the 2024 Paris Olympics

The schedule for Judo events at the Paris Olympics is given below.

July 27, 2024:

Women's 48kg Eliminations

Men's 60kg Eliminations

Women's 48kg Repechage

Women's 48kg Semifinals

Men's 60kg Repechage

Men's 60kg Semifinals

Women's 48kg Bronze Medal Matches

Women's 48kg Final

Men's 60kg Bronze Medal Matches

Men's 60kg Final

July 28, 2024:

Women's 52kg Eliminations

Men's 66kg Eliminations

Men's 66kg Repechage

Men's 66kg Semifinals

Women's 52kg Repechage

Women's 52kg Semifinals

Men's 66kg Bronze Medal Matches

Men's 66kg Final

Women's 52kg Bronze Medal Matches

Women's 52kg Final

July 29, 2024:

Women's 57kg Eliminations

Men's 73kg Eliminations

Women's 57kg Repechage

Women's 57kg Semifinals

Men's 73kg Repechage

Men's 73kg Semifinals

Women's 57kg Bronze Medal Matches

Women's 57kg Final

Men's 73kg Bronze Medal Matches

Men's 73kg Final

July 30, 2024:

Women's 63kg Eliminations

Men's 81kg Eliminations

Men's 81kg Repechage

Men's 81kg Semifinals

Women's 63kg Repechage

Women's 63kg Semifinals

Men's 81kg Bronze Medal Matches

Men's 81kg Final

Women's 63kg Bronze Medal Matches

Women's 63kg Final

July 31, 2024:

Women's 70kg Eliminations

Men's 90kg Eliminations

Women's 70kg Repechage

Women's 70kg Semifinals

Men's 90kg Repechage

Men's 90kg Semifinals

Women's 70kg Bronze Medal Matches

Women's 70kg Final

Men's 90kg Bronze Medals Matches

Men's 90kg Final

August 1, 2024:

Women's 78kg Eliminations

Men's 100kg Eliminations

Men's 100kg Repechage

Men's 100kg Semifinals

Women's 78kg Repechage

Women's 78kg Semifinals

Men's 100kg Bronze Medal Matches

Men's 100kg Final

Women's 78kg Bronze Medal Matches

Women's 78kg Final

August 2, 2024:

Women's 78+kg Eliminations

Men's 100+kg Eliminations

Women's 78+kg Repechage

Women's 78+kg Semifinals

Men's 100+kg Repechage

Men's 100+kg Semifinals

Women's 78+kg Bronze Medal Matches

Women's 78+kg Final

Men's 100+kg Bronze Medal Matches

Men's 100+kg Final

August 3, 2024:

Mixed Team Eliminations

Mixed Team Repechages

Mixed Team Semifinals

Mixed Team Bronze Medal Matches

Mixed Team Final