How much did Mikaela Shiffrin win at the World Cup 2023-24? Exploring the list of top earners from the FIS Alpine Ski season

American alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin secured second place in the Women's World Cup 2024 and won 557,000.00 CHF in the FIS Alpine Ski season.

On November 12, 2023, Mikaela won the Alpine Skiing World Cup by defeating Petra Vlhova and received a prize money of 47,000.00 CHF. On December 29, 2023, she won the 93rd career Alpine skiing World Cup and took home 47,000.00 CHF by dominating the slalom race. Finally, on March 16, 2024, she claimed the 97th World Cup and again won 47,000.00 CHF.

Swiss alpine ski racer Lara Gut-Behrami topped the World Cup 2024 in the FIS Alpine Ski season and won 574,200.00 CHF. Federica Brignone, an Italian alpine ski racer, and Petra Vlhová, a Slovak alpine ski racer, secured third and fourth place and won an amount of 484,000.00 CHF and 263,200.00 CHF respectively.

In the 2023 season of Women's FIS Alpine Ski, Mikaela Shiffrin secured the top spot and won prize money of 964,200.00 CHF and Sofia Goggia secured second place and received 338,000.00 CHF. In the 2022 season of Women's FIS Alpine Ski, the first spot was taken by Petra Vlhova who won 408,332.00 CHF and the second spot was taken by Mikaela Shiffrin who took home an amount of 406,745.00 CHF.

Exploring the list of top men earners from the FIS Alpine Ski 2022-2024 season

In the 2024 FIS Alpine Ski season, Swiss alpine ski racer Marco Odermatt secured first place and won 810,000.00 CHF. The second rank was followed by Cyprien Sarrazin from France who won 365,500.00 CHF, and Australian Alpine Ski racer Manuel Feller secured third place and won 317,050.00 CHF.

The fourth and fifth place were taken over by Loïc Meillard, a Swiss alpine ski racer, and Linus Strasser, a German alpine ski racer who won 287,500.00 CHF and 219,600.00 CHF respectively.

In the 2023 men's FIS Alpine Ski season, Marco Odermatt secured the first rank and received a cash prize of 941,200.00 CHF. The second position was taken by Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, a Norwegian alpine ski racer who won a prize of 623,182.00 CHF. The third place was secured by Henrik Kristoffersen, another Norwegian alpine ski racer, who won a prize of 372,680.00 CHF.

In the 2022 men's FIS Alpine Ski season, Marco Odermatt won first place with a prize of 565,445.00 CHF. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde and Henrik Kristoffersen won the second and third places, respectively, with prizes of 468,900.00 CHF and 308,546.00 CHF.

The 2024 FIS Alpine Ski World Cup was the 58th World Cup Alpine skiing championship for women and men. It is organized every year by the International Ski Federation (FIS). The latest updates of the upcoming Alpine skiing World Cup race are available on its official website.