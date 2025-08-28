How much did Noah Lyles, Julien Alfred and Karsten Warholm earn at Zurich Diamond League Final? Complete Prize money breakdown

Noah Lyles, Julien Alfred and Christian Coleman shone at the Zurich Diamond League Final, securing Diamond League champion titles with peak performances. The finals took place at Weltklasse Zurich from Wednesday, August 27, to Thursday, August 28. The first day’s events were held at Sechselautenplatz on the streets of Zurich, while day two was at the Letzigrund Stadium. Across two days, all 32 disciplines were contested and Diamond League champions were crowned.
The Zurich Diamond League Final, concluding a season of 15 meets across four continents, awarded winners US$30,000 - $50,000, along with wild card entries to the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025. In the 2025 season, the Diamond League introduced Diamond+ Disciplines, a select group of events with higher prize money. Eight disciplines, four men’s and four women’s, were featured at the Final.
Nicola Olyslagers, Mondo Duplantis and Joe Kovacs were among the champions crowned on day one. Duplantis claimed his fifth straight DL pole vault title, bagging $50,000.
The men’s 200m featured a showdown between Olympic champions Noah Lyles and Letsile Tebogo. Lyles edged Tebogo to claim his sixth Diamond League title, pocketing $30,000. In the men’s 100m, Christian Coleman stormed to victory clocking 9.97s ahead of a stacked field that included Trayvon Bromell, Akani Simbine and defending champion Ackeem Blake. The American sprinter claimed the Diamond League title and pocketed $50,000.
In the women’s 100m, Julien Alfred defended her 100m Diamond League title and bagged an amount of $50,000. Tia Clayton finished second, while Dina Asher-Smith settled for fourth place.
Salwa Eid Naser won the women’s 400m at the Zurich Diamond League Final, taking home $30,000, while Olympic champion Marileidy Paulino finished second. Femke Bol, unbeaten in the Diamond League 400m hurdles since her debut in 2020, extended her streak in Zurich, winning in 52.18s to secure her fifth consecutive Diamond Title and collected $30,000.
Meanwhile, 400mh world record-holder Karsten Warholm stormed to victory in Zurich, winning his third Diamond Trophy with a time of 46.70s and securing the $50,000 top prize. The Norwegian star lined up against Qatar’s 2019 world bronze medallist Abderrahman Samba and NCAA champion Ezekiel Nathaniel, who had recently set a Nigerian record. In the final, Samba claimed second place to earn $20,000, while Nathaniel finished third and took home $10,000.
Zurich Diamond League Final: Complete prize money breakdown of top athletes
At the Weltklasse Zurich Diamond League Final, eight events were designated as Diamond+ disciplines, offering the highest prize purse. These included the men’s 100m, 1500m, 400m hurdles and pole vault, along with the women’s 100m, 100m hurdles, 3000m and long jump. Winners in these categories were awarded $50,000, compared to $30,000 in the other disciplines.