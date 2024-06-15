How did Noah Lyles meet his girlfriend Junelle Bromfield? All about the relationship of the two athletes

Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield have been one of the most famous couples in the circuit of track and field. The couple have been reportedly dating for the past two years and are frequently seen on each other's social media handles.

The Gainesville-born sprinter first met Bromfield in 2017, when the Jamaican messaged him on a social media platform. After the two then-aspiring young track and field athletes indulged in a casual conversation, they became intrigued with each other, with Noah Lyles eventually confessing his feelings to the Jamaican.

The couple recently appeared in the "Fast Lane Lifestyle" podcast hosted by the 2016 Olympic gold medalist Asafa Powell and his wife Alyshia Powell. During the podcast, Noah Lyles opened up about how he and Bromfield started talking. He said :

"So, in 2017 she slides in my DM's. We start chit-chatting a little bit and I'm very defensive, you know as I am young on the scene and thinking I just broke the 300m Indoor World record so I can't just be giving away my number to nobody," Lyles said [at 3:45]

He further added:

"So, time goes on and she hit me with the 'you wanna play an iPhone game' and I am like well I messaged this girl for like a few weeks on social media and I might as well give her my number. So, we started playing the game and four or five months have passed, and I dropped the 'you know what I think I like you'," [at 4:34]

Ever since, Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield have been each other's biggest supporters, pushing each other constantly to perform better on the track.

Know more about Noah Lyles' girlfriend Junelle Bromfield

Junelle Bromfield is a Jamaican track and field athlete who specializes in the 400m and relay events. Hailing from the St. Elizabeth Technical High School, Bromfield was one of the most talented young prodigies in the Jamaican track circuit during her junior days. Besides a bright track and field career, Bromfield also has a degree in law from the University of Technology in Kingston.

During her youth career, Bromfield clinched four gold medals at the 2016 and 2017 editions of the U20 Carifta Games (400m, 800m, and 4x400m relays twice). During the 2015 edition of the U18 Carifta Games in Silver Jubilee Stadium, Bromfield clinched three gold medals in the 400m, 400m hurdles, and 4x400m relay events.

She also clinched a silver and bronze medal at the 2016 U20 World Championships. The Jamaican's highlights in her senior career include a gold in the 4x400m relay at the 2022 World Indoor Championships and a bronze medal at the 2020 Olympic games in Tokyo. Bromfield also won a silver medal in the 4x400m relay event at the 2022 World Championships in Eugene.