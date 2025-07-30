400m hurdles Olympic champion Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will next compete at the USA Track and Field Championships, scheduled to take place from Thursday, July 31 to August 3 at Hayward Field, Oregon.

The American athlete will be competing in the 400m flat at the national championships, vying for a spot at the World Championships. If she qualifies, this will mark her 400m flat debut at a global championship. In 2023, she qualified for Worlds by clocking 48.74 but didn’t compete due to injury.

McLaughlin-Levrone is the second-fastest American woman in history in the 400m with her 48.74 from 2023 and currently ranks sixth in the world for 2025 with a time of 49.43. Three Americans who have run faster than her this year are Aaliyah Butler (49.09), Gabby Thomas (49.14), and Bella Whittaker (49.24). Thomas, the reigning Olympic 200m gold medalist, has not entered the 400m at the national championships.

Where to watch Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at USA outdoor track and field championships

Sydney’s 400m heats take place on Thursday, July 31, with the semifinals on Friday, August 1, both streaming exclusively on USATF.TV. The final is set for Saturday, August 2 at 4:03 p.m. ET, broadcast live on NBC and Peacock, with additional streaming coverage on USATF.TV. You can catch all four days of the championships on USATF.TV, but a subscription is required: $12.99 per month or $129.99 per year.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone’s schedule at USA outdoor track and field championships

Heats: Thursday, July 31 at 4:39 p.m. PT

Semifinals: Friday, August 1 at 6:03 p.m. PT

Final: Saturday, August 2 at 1:03 p.m. PT

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone’s 2025 season so far

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone has had an impressive 2025 season. After setting a new world record at the 2024 Paris Olympics, she kicked off this year by competing in Michael Johnson’s Grand Slam Track Series, where she won both the 400m and 400m hurdles in the first two legs.

In the third leg of the series, she competed in the 100m and 100m hurdles. On July 5, she made her 400m flat debut at the Prefontaine Classic, winning the race in 49.43 seconds. She later withdrew from the Ed Murphey Classic.

Now, she returns to the national stage at the USA Outdoor Championships, aiming to challenge the American record. At the 2023 U.S. Championships, she clocked 48.74, just 0.04 seconds behind Sanya Richards-Ross’ American record set in 2006.

Currently, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone boasts four Olympic gold medals and three World Championship titles.

