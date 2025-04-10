How will the new addition to the Olympics affect Simone Biles and Team USA gymnasts?

Simone Biles has so far competed in three Olympics and has secured three medals in the women's team event. However, Biles and her team might get an opportunity to compete in the newly introduced mixed-gender team events at the upcoming Games.

The International Olympic Committee announced the new updates on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, while putting forward the entire plan for the 2028 Summer Games to be held in Los Angeles, USA.

"The mixed events are a real true embodiment of gender equality − men and women competing in the same team, on the same field of play for their country," IOC sports director Kit McConnell said during a news conference.

The new updates might potentially increase the chances of the men's squad winning a team medal. The USA men's team has so far competed in 21 editions of the Games, having secured seven medals, including a gold and three silver and three bronze medals. They won their first medal in the 1984 edition, securing a gold. The squad earned their recent team medal, a bronze, at the 2024 Paris Games, which came after 16 years.

The addition of mixed-gender team events will also increase the chances for female gymnasts like Simone Biles, Suni Lee, and Jordan Chiles to increase the number of medals. Biles has won at least two medals at every Olympics she has competed in.

"My most cherished memories" - Simone Biles reflects on past Laureus Awards while receiving the nomination for this year

Simone Biles attends the Friends Of The Children 30th Anniversary Gala in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

Simone Biles recently opened up on her most cherished moment related to the Laureus Award while expressing her excitement to attend the 2025 edition, which is scheduled on Monday, April 21, in Madrid.

"Receiving my first Laureus Award from Nadia Comăneci, in 2017 is still one of my most cherished memories and this event is incredibly special to me," Biles said.

"I’m excited to be in Madrid with everyone to celebrate so many amazing achievements as well as the wonderful work that Laureus does. The Nominees in every single category are so inspiring to me and I’m extremely proud to stand alongside so many others who competed at the top of their sport in 2024.” (via Olympics.com)

Simone Biles received the nomination with other elite female athletes, including Sifan Hassan, Faith Kipyegon, tennis player Aryna Sabalenka, and fellow American Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone. The nomination for the prestigious award came after Biles won four medals at the 2024 Paris Games.

