Hunter Woodhall gushes over wife Tara Davis Woodhall's incredible performance at the Prefontaine Classic

Hunter Woodhall expressed his admiration towards his wife Tara Davis-Woodhall's recent performance at the Prefontaine Classic. The Prefontaine Classic at Eugene in Oregon also doubles up as the Eugene leg of the Wanda Diamond League 2025.

Woodhall shared a photo on his Instagram story, which showed Davis-Woodhall's long jump in various motions. Davis-Woodhall won the women's long jump event at the Prefontaine Classic.

The Paralympic champion expressed his delight as he wrote in the caption of his Instagram story,

"I am in awe of you"

Screengrab of Hunter Woodhall's Instagram story [Image Source : Hunter Woodhall's Instagram]

Tara Davis-Woodhall won her second consecutive event at the Wanda Diamond League, having begun her season on a promising note by winning the Stockholm leg of the Diamond League. The Olympic champion long jumper jumped up to a distance of 7.07m, slightly less than her mark of 7.10m, which she achieved at the Paris Olympics last year.

However, this attempt not only gave Davis-Woodhall the lead over arch rival Malaika Mihambo of Germany, but also created a new World lead mark for the year.

Hunter Woodhall participated in the men's 200m [T62] at the Prefontaine Classic. With a timing of 21.51 seconds, the para athlete finished second overall, behind Olivier Hendriks of Netherlands, who topped the race with a personal best of 21.11 seconds.

Hunter Woodhall opens up about the impact of his uncle Wyatt on him

Hunter Woodhall talks about the impact of his uncle Wyatt [Image Source : Getty]

When Hunter Woodhall finally won his long deserved gold medal at the Paris Paralympics last year, he dedicated it to his uncle Wyatt, who had passed away due to cancer. In his interview after the Paralympics, Woodhall shed light on the impact his uncle had on his life.

"Wyatt Woodhall was the most selfless person i've ever met. He went out of his way to take care of others even during his biggest battles. He put others first, built others up, and believed in people like no one else I know. He was an amazing person, husband, brother, friend, and father to four equally amazing kids. (and grandpa) I don't understand why God has taken him so early but the impact he has left on those around him will last forever," Woodhall said.

The Paralympic champion further added,

"I am proud to be a Woodhall because of people like my uncle, there is no chance me or anyone in our family would be where they are today without the love and sacrifices that he has given. Rest in peace Uncle Wyatt."

Hunter Woodhall had won a gold medal in the men's 400m [T64] at the Paris Paralympics. He also won a bronze medal in the 4x100m mixed relay event.

