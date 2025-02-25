Hunter Woodhall, Justin Gatlin and others react to Quincy Wilson prioritizing school amid receiving invitation to World Indoor Championships

Quincy Wilson recently expressed his gratitude after receiving the invitation to compete in the World Indoor Championships. The upcoming event will be held from Friday, March 21, 2025, to Sunday, March 23, 2025, at the Nanjing Cube at Nanjing Youth Olympic Sports Park in China.

Wilson recently participated at the 2024 USATF Indoor Championships, where he competed alongside a highly competitive lineup, including Vernon Norwood, Chris Bailey, and Jacory Patterson. Bailey dominated the lineup after clocking a stunning time of 45.21 seconds to defeat Patterson and Elija Godwin.

The 2024 Paris Olympic gold medalist in the 4x400m relay race Wilson missed out on a podium finish after posting 46.13s and was followed by Norwood (46.41s). Following the race, Wilson reflected on his experience of competing alongside the top 400m runners. He expressed his gratitude after confirming the invitation to join Team USA for the World Championships but emphasized that his school priorities come first.

"This weekend was a true blessing," Wilson wrote. "I had the opportunity to race alongside the top 400m runners in the country and gained valuable experience for future indoor competitions. I’m grateful to have received the invitation to join Team USA in Nanjing, China, but of course, school comes first!"

The 17-year-old received praise from multiple individuals acquainted with to track and field circuit for his decision, including Justin Gatlin, who commented with a GOAT emoji, referring to the Olympian as the Greatest Of All Time.

"School first ✌️ track second ☝️." admired Paris Paralympic gold medalist Hunter Woodhall.

"🤝🏾," reacted Norwood

The 2022 World Championships gold medalist of the 4x400m relay event, Talitha Diggs, referred to him as an "A+ student."

"A+ student fasho," Diggs chimed.

Screenshot of Instagram post's comment section.

Quincy Wilson reflects on his 2025 USATF Indoor Championships performance

Quincy Wilson of the United States during the Summer Olympic Games in Paris, France. (Photo via Getty Images)

Quincy Wilson recently reflected on the USATF Indoor Championships performance, stating it was a steady race. He further highlighted that although he is satisfied with the performance, there's still room for improvement. Wilson also highlighted the setting in the Bullis team.

“I mean it feels good. Another consistent race. Can’t complain. I’ve gotta go clean up some things. It’s indoors. Outdoors? I can’t wait,” he said."I mean right now, I'm out here practicing right now. So, we're getting it in, it's not just me and the team, it's Bullis. We out here ready to go show. We got a bunch of kids that are ready and hungry. So, we're ready."

Before the Indoor Championship, Quincy Wilson competed at the New Balance Grand Prix, posting 45.66s in 400m.

