Hunter Woodhall makes his feelings known about Tara Davis-Woodhall paying off the mortgage of her mother's house

Tara Davis-Woodhall recently shared that she used her largest tax refund to give back to her mother, who has always been her biggest supporter. Davis-Woodhall's husband, Hunter Woodhall, took to social media to reflect on and celebrate his wife's meaningful achievement.

Ad

In a heartfelt video shared on social media, the Olympic gold medalist expressed her gratitude for being able to help her mother pay off the mortgages on her childhood home and her new permanent home. The video also captured a touching moment as she spoke directly to her mother, sharing her appreciation.

The video was shared by the 25-year-old athlete on Instagram accompanied by a caption that read:

"What would you do with your biggest tax refund yet? For me, it was about giving back. My mom has always been my biggest supporter. I’m lucky I was able to help her pay off the mortgage on my childhood home and now her forever home. 💙"

Ad

Trending

Davis-Woodhall also shared a heartfelt note in the video, saying:

"To the woman who gave me everything. Who supported all of my dreams. Now she'll be able to live her dream, living in the house we grew up in, mortgage-free."

Ad

Hunter Woodhall reshared the video on his Instagram story with the caption:

"Tara paid off her moms house. She deserves it so much, always supporting Tara. Sacrificing so much to be an incredible mom. Thanks to all the moms."

Screenshot of Hunter Woodhall's Instagram Story /Source: Instagram / @hunterwoodhall

Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall got married in 2022 at D'Vine Grace Vineyard in McKinney, Texas.

Ad

When Tara Davis-Woodhall's parents shared pride in their daughter's Olympic journey

Tara Davis-Woodhall at 2024 Bath & Body Works Counts Down To Candle Day - Source: Getty

During an interview with Alyssa Orange from KNWA TV in August 2024, Tara Davis-Woodhall's father, Ty Davis, reflected on his daughter's growth since the Tokyo Games. He highlighted her transformation into a more professional athlete with a stronger sense of personal accountability.

Ad

Davis-Woodhall's mother, Rayshon Davis Ayers, also spoke about her role as a supportive mother. She said she is always ready to listen and be there for her daughter when needed. Reflecting on the emotions as a supportive mother, she said (via fox59.com):

“For me, it’s just supporting her, being there, for her, listening to her. Sometimes she doesn’t want to hear talk-back; she just wants to vent, and that’s what we do. We’re here to just let her lean on us any way that she can.”

Tara Davis-Woodhall is a two-time Olympian and a gold medalist in the long jump at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She finished sixth in the women's long jump at the Tokyo Olympics. In 2023, she competed at the World Championships and earned a silver medal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback