Hunter Woodhall and his wife Tara Davis Woodhall donate for a good cause as he shares an inspiring story of college athlete

Paralympic champion Hunter Woodhall and his wife, Tara Davis-Woodhall, stepped up for a good cause by collaborating with Bank of America. Hunter shared a video of a college student named Martin on social media. Martin was a healthy student but was admitted to the hospital as he felt sick, which initially didn't even seem severe.

Ad

However, Martin went into a coma and woke up paralyzed from the waist down. Despite his condition, he made an amazing recovery. He is now set to run the Boston Marathon with Dana Reeve Foundation, which aims to raise awareness and cash for spinal cord research.

Hunter Woodhall shared the video on Instagram on March 31, 2025, with the caption:

#Ad. I’m so proud to team up with @bankofamerican to share Martin’s story as he takes on the Boston Marathon® for Christopher & Dana @reevefoundation💙. His journey from overcoming a life-changing event to running for spinal cord research is nothing short of incredible. Let’s cheer him on as he makes an impact that goes beyond the finish line."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Highlighting the couple contribution to the cause, Hunter Woodhall also reshared the video on his Instagram story with a caption:

"One of the craziest most inspiring stories you'll ever here! Please take the time to check this out! Tara and I are donating $5,000 to the @reevefoundation to help others dealing with paralysis."

Screenshot of Hunter Woodhall's Instagram story/ Source: Instagram/ @hunterwoodhall

In the video, the paralympic champion interviewed the college student. Martin reflected on his recovery after a severe injury left him with only a 7% chance of walking again.

Ad

Hunter Woodhall reflects on the pride of representing the US at the Paralympics

Hunter Woodhall at the 2024 GQ Men Of The Year Party - Source: Getty

Hunter Woodhall was born with a fused ankle and fibular hemimelia, a disorder in which all or part of the fibula bone is absent. When he was 11 months old, his parents decided to amputate both of his lower legs because doctors were not sure whether he would ever walk as corrective surgery had failed. He received his first prosthesis at the age of 15 months.

Ad

Hunter had challenges as a child that went beyond his physical state. He was bullied when he went from homeschooling to a private school in the fifth grade. He faced similar difficulties in sports, where he was frequently benched without cause. Before discovering track in the seventh grade, he tried a variety of sports.

"It means everything, Hunter said, via People. "I think literally representing the United States especially in an Olympic or Paralympic Games is the pinnacle of our sport. It does not get any better than that. I have so much pride competing for this country. And I think it gives us an ability to show who we are, show what we represent, which I hope in turn would reflect what we see this country to be."

The track gave Hunter Woodhall control over his progress, where his results depended entirely on his effort, not a coach or team. His hard work paid off when he competed in the 2016 Rio Paralympics, winning silver and bronze medals. These achievements led to him becoming the first double amputee to get a Division 1 track and field scholarship at the University of Arkansas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback