"I was able to push pretty hard" - Ryan Murphy on winning 100m backstroke at Pro Swim Series Westmont

Ryan Murphy recently claimed victory in the men's 100m backstroke at the 2024 Westmont Pro Swim Series. He clocked 53.3 seconds. Murphy, a four-time Olympic gold medalist, is regarded as one of the most efficient backstroke swimmers of his generation.

Murphy, in an interview with SwimSwam, said he was happy with his fitness. He believes he is currently in good form.

"I really like the fitness. I feel I'm...I feel like I'm really fit right now," Murphy said. "I think I was able to push pretty hard throughout the whole race. The top end speed that's going to come a little bit later but for right now I love that swim."

The backstroke swimmer loves watching the World Championships, saying:

"I've just been a fan of...of watching things like World Championships but also watching conference championships. I think that's all really exciting. I am looking forward to watching NCAA...those are all the things that get me excited."

"She's been a huge part of my success" - Ryan Murphy applauds wife Bridget Konttinen

Ryan Murphy at TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont - Day 3

Murphy, 28, is smitten with his long-time girlfriend, now his wife Bridget Konttinen, whom he married in September 2023. He lauded her in an interview with People magazine saying she has been a huge part of his success over the years.

Murphy said:

"I think she's someone who definitely gets me just motivated about life. She's super optimistic, and I think that's just been really helpful for me in terms of my approach to the sport."

He recently posted on X (formerly Twitter), saying:

"Bridget's the best!"

The Olympian told First Coast News in September 2023 that his wife-to-be is a perfectionist. He said:

"she's also a perfectionist, which I enjoy. She's super athletic, funny and smart."

He posted on Instagram:

"The highlight of my year was marrying @bk_murphy_. I love you now and forever."

Meanwhile, Murphy is preparing for the Paris Olympics, which would be his third. He had won gold in the men's 4x100m medley relay, silver in the 200m backstroke and bronze in the 100m backstroke at the Tokyo Olympics.