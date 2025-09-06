"I adamantly deny ever using drugs in front of or around my children": Ryan Lochte responds to substance abuse allegations from ex-wife Kayla

Former American swimmer Ryan Lochte has been accused by his ex-wife, Kayla Reid, of using drugs in front of children, Caiden, aged 8, Liv, aged 6, and Georgia, aged 2. She is also seeking full custody of them. Lochte has firmly denied these claims, saying that while he has used substances in the house, he has never done so in front of his children. Lochte and Reid were married for 7 years and separated earlier this year.Kayla Reid has also claimed that she would find empty bags of cocaine around their house, allegedly by Lochte. She has also said that she caught him using nitrous oxide in front of one of their children in the garage. Lochte, who has not competed since participating at the 2021 US Olympic Trials, said that he struggled with depression and drug usage following his prime professional years.According to US Weekly, Lochte denied the claims that he used drugs in front of his children, saying:“As I acknowledged earlier this week, after my car accident in 2023, I fell into a cycle of depression that led to substance abuse. I am not denying that I used drugs in my home, but I adamantly deny ever using drugs in front of or around my children, and I have never driven them while intoxicated.”He also added:“At times, I would rest in my truck instead of going inside - not because I was impaired, but because the home environment had become overwhelming and very toxic, and I needed a moment to collect myself before walking in.”Lochte suffered a car accident in 2023, totaling the car. He said that he was driving back after a rehab session during a thunderstorm, causing the accident. Kayla has also claimed that he failed a drug test two months ago, with a court yet to decide on a verdict or hearing date.Ryan Lochte recently announced that he was 54 days soberRyan Lochte ahead of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials - Source: GettyRyan Lochte recently announced that he was 54 days sober. In a video on Instagram, Lochte said that he enrolled himself in a rehab facility in Florida and is actively battling against substance abuse:“The staff there has been incredible. They helped me realize that substance abuse isn’t a solution, it’s just a distraction that makes things worse. Now I feel so much better.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRyan Lochte is one of the most decorated swimmers ever, winning 12 Olympic medals with 6 of them being gold. He competed mainly in the backstroke and individual medley events.