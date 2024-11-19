"I have no bad blood with it" - Gable Steveson addresses WWE failure ahead of NCAA return with Minnesota Wrestling 

Gable Steveson addressed his failed run in the WWE after being released earlier this year, having appeared only once on TV during the course of his stint. The Tokyo Olympic champion is set for a return to NCAA Wrestling with the Minnesota Gophers.

Steveson joined Minnesota as a redshirt in the 2018-19 season. Competing over 285 pounds, he won the bronze medal at the NCAA Championships before winning gold twice, in 2021 and 2022. The 24-year-old competed at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, winning a gold medal in the men's freestyle 125 kg.

The two-time national champion was signed by WWE as their first NIL signing before being handed a contract following his Olympic success. However, Stevenson made very few appearances during his stint and competed only once before being released in May 2024.

Speaking in a press conference after visiting the athletes' village of Minnesota Wrestling, Steveson opined that the timing of his move to WWE was wrong and that he could make a comeback at some point in the future.

“I think WWE just wasn’t the right time. I had a lot of competitive edge to me, and they knew that. It was just not the time for it, and so maybe one day if the stars align, it’ll be a great opportunity to do it again. I have no bad feelings with it, I have no bad blood with it, and I would like to keep moving forward with everything,” he said (as quoted by WrestleTalk).

Steveson joined the Buffalo Bills for a short stint as a defensive lineman after being released by WWE. He was however, released in August 2024 and later announced his return to NCAA Wrestling.

Gable Steveson is ready to put on a show in the 2024-25 NCAA season

2020 Tokyo Olympic Games - Gable Stevenson wins 125 kg freestyle title (Image: Getty)

Gable Steveson had one year of extra eligibility remaining due to his redshirt year in 2021 and the COVID exemption. As such, after finding little to no success in WWE and NFL, a return to Minnesota Wrestling was the easiest decision for him.

"I’ve been at Minnesota my whole life, ever since I was 11 years old starting in Apple Valley. Not a hard one to come back, probably the greatest place you could be," Gable Steveson said (as quoted by Fox9).

The 24-year-old wants to dominate and put on a show in the 2024 season in a bid to win his third NCAA title.

"My goal has always been to be as dominant as possible. My goal has always been what the fans have liked, and the Minnesota fans like seeing Gable wrestle. You’ve got the year left, why not do it again?" he added.

While Steveson expressed his readiness to start wrestling immediately, Minnesota will officially kick off their 2024-25 season on Friday, November 22, against North Dakota State.

