“I bet Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone would be the first to sign up for that” - Michael Johnson makes his stance clear on top athletes skipping track meets

Michael Johnson is widely considered to be one of the greatest sprinters of all-time. Recently, the American shared his opinion on why major track athletes like Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone skip several meets, and revealed the format he thinks would incentivize racers to compete more often.

Over the past years, track and field has been struggling with dying popularity. As a result, athletes are often underpaid for their efforts in competitions, and the top ranked athletes often use their platform to speak up against the minimal pay for competitions.

Recently a user on X questioned why top athletes often skip most meets, writing,

“Why is it that in track, the athletes who are making millions are the main ones who don't run at meets and claim there's no money as the excuse for their lack of participation?”

“It's the track business model that encourages these decisions. If we want change, the entire structure of contracts, meets leagues etc needs overhauled,” another X user responded.

Joining the conversation, Michael Johnson wrote,

“Someone should create a league that contractually guarantees athletes race against their rivals by incentivizing them with base compensation and unprecedented prize money and major TV. I bet Sydney would be the first to sign up for that.”

In 2024, Michael Johnson announced the launch of Grand Slam Track, a one-of-its-kind track league that will feature four meets every year. McLaughlin-Levrone was the first athlete to sign with the league.

Michael Johnson reveals why he chose Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone as Grand Slam Track’s first athlete

Johnson at the Laureus World Sports Awards (Image Source: Getty)

When Michael Johnson announced the launch of Grand Slam Track last year, he also revealed that Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, the reigning Olympic champion and World record holder in the 400m hurdles, had already become the first athlete to sign up with the league.

Recently, the American opened up about why McLaughlin-Levrone was his first choice for GST, writing on X,

“One reason Sydney was the first athlete I sig kined is because I identify with her. I was also criticized for not showing personality because I was all business on the track which is how I got the results. After the race is where you got to see my personality.”

The first meet of Grand Slam Track is set to take place between April 4-6 in Kingston, Jamaica, and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will be competing in the 400m sprint and 400m hurdles events. Fans who are looking forward to watching the Olympic champion race can tune into either Peacock or The CW for a livestream of the competitive.

