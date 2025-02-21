"I had a bobblehead of him" - Quincy Wilson calls meeting NFL legend his favorite post-Olympic memory

Quincy Wilson expressed that his best moment at his hometown after returning from the 2024 Paris Olympics was meeting the Baltimore Ravens, especially former linebacker Ray Lewis. Wilson competed in the 4x400m relay in Paris, winning the gold with his team for his contribution in the heats.

Though Quincy Wilson clocked his personal best in the 4x400m relay heats in Paris, his leg time was slower than that of his teammates, Vernon Norwood, Bryce Deadmon, and Christopher Bailey. Despite that, the team qualified for the finals and eventually won the gold, with Wilson replaced by Rai Benjamin. However, Wilson won the medal for his contribution in the heats, becoming the youngest track and field Olympic gold medalist in history.

Quincy Wilson returned to his hometown after Paris and was honored to throw the ceremonial first pitch at the Baltimore Orioles game. In a recent episode of 'Beyond the Records', he overlooked all his outings after the Paris Games and picked meeting the Ravens as his most memorable post-Olympic experience. He especially expressed joy in meeting NFL legend Ray Lewis, who is considered to be one of the greatest linebackers in history.

"Ray Lewis is basically talking to me and how I've inspired people. Man, you inspired me when I was growing up. I had a bobblehead of him when I was young and I wanted to be like him one day. The small work is coming together and the hard work is really paying off," he said to show hosts, Rai Benjamin and Grant Holloway.

He also shared that his time with Ravens wide receiver Zay Flower was also worth noting. They exchanged spikes when Quincy Wilson met the team after Paris.

Quincy Wilson once talked about receiving a message from Ray Lewis after his Paris Olympic selection

Wilson at JAY-Z's Iconic The 40/40 Club Opens Reimagined Lounge Experience With Fanatics Sportsbook At Fanatics Fest NYC - (Source: Getty)

Quincy Wilson had a successful 2024 year. He broke several high school records, winning races at the Millrose Games, VA Showcase, New Balance Indoor and Outdoor events. At the US Olympic trials in June, the 17-year-old competed in the 400m, finishing sixth in the finals but earning a qualification in the relay at the Paris Games.

After winning, he received a message from his childhood hero, Ray Lewis, as narrated in an interview with FloTrack.

"I got a text this morning, you know, when I was like 8-7 years old, I live in Maryland so my favorite team is the Baltimore Ravens. I looked at my phone this morning, and I got a friend request from Ray Lewis, and he sent me a message, ‘Keep going your thing and I'm always rooting for you,'" he recalled.

Wilson further added that getting acknowledgment from his 'dream person' was fulfilling as he prepared for his debut Olympic appearance at 16.

