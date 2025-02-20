"I was a bossy little thing" - When Simone Biles opened up on her relationship with sister Adria in their childhood

Simone Biles once opened up about her role as an older sister to Adria. They and their siblings Ashley and Tevin were adopted after their biological mother Shanon was unable to provide for them, struggling with drug and alcohol addiction.

While the two were adopted by their maternal grandfather and grandmother Ronald and Nellie, Ashley and Tevin were adopted by their great-aunt. Biles and Adria were six and four, respectively.

In her autobiography, "Courage to Soar: A Body in Motion, A Life in Balance" published in November 2016, Biles reflected on being an older sister.

"Back then, I had Adria under my complete control, taking her everywhere in the house and yard with me," Simone Biles wrote. "I seemed to believe that I was in charge of her, and even with our grandparents now looking out for us, I would always hold her hand and wipe her face if she was crying, and I’m sure I also told her what to do and how to do it."

"Oh, I was a bossy little thing, even though I couldn’t pronounce my gs properly! My big-sister protectiveness didn’t change right away. Actually, it still hasn’t changed. Even now, I watch out for Adria."

Biles competed in her third Olympic Games at the 2024 Paris edition. She collected three golds and one silver medal in the French capital in the all-around, team, and vault events.

"Made me into the person I am today" - Simone Biles' sister Adria praised the gymnast following her 2024 Paris Olympics victory streak

Simone Biles of Team United States of America during the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France. (Picture credit: Photo by Getty Images)

Following her Paris Games' heroics, Simone Biles' sister Adria expressed her pride on Instagram.

"The little girl in me would look for you in every single room she walks into," Adria wrote. "You have made me into the person I am today and I will forever look up to you. I love you sister 🤍"

Biles became the most decorated American Olympic gymnast after her medal haul at the 2024 Games.

