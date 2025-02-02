"I broke the world record and I haven't touched 300m since" - Noah Lyles addresses the possibility of competing in the indoor event

Three-time Olympic medallist Noah Lyles recently shared his thoughts on running a 300m indoor race. Lyles is considered one of the fastest men in the world after notable triumphs at the World Championships and the Summer Olympics.

The six-time World Championship gold medallist, in his latest appearance during the “NB Indoor GP Press Conference” by FloTrack, expressed what his thoughts were on running the 300m race while recalling a personal achievement.

“I was just talking to Rai [Benjamin] about the last time I ran the 300 meter is my first year as a pro, and I broke the world record and I haven't touched it since. So eventually, one of these days, I would like to get back to it,” he mentioned [8:40 onwards].

Noah Lyles is a renowned runner with many achievements under his belt including a gold medal for winning the 100m event at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He also holds the indoor 300m world record, which he secured during the 2017 USA Indoor Championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico after he finished the race in 31.87 seconds.

The three-time World Champion in 200m also competed in the 2018 Continental Cup, where he clinched two gold medals in the 100m and 4×100m relay event. Notably, Noah Lyles also suffers from many health issues like ADD, anxiety, asthma, allergies, and depression. However, these issues have not been able to impede his journey to become a rising track and field athlete.

Noah Lyles reveals the role of a balanced diet in his journey

Noah Lyles is an admirer of Jamaican legend Usain Bolt. He started his passion for track after playing multiple sports. In an interview with “Men’s Health,” he shared how he achieves his goals with a balanced and nutritious diet.

“I have a body that just constantly is on overload. I have a very high metabolism so I can technically eat whatever I want and still be able to, you know, survive and run fast. But to get the best out of my body I have a large amount of greens or vegetables that I'll eat and then the next big portion of the meal will be the protein and then finally would be the carbs. And I'd say the carbs is like the least amount of sustenance that I'm taking in because I burn so much already,” he shared [4:32 onwards].

He further continued:

“Usually it's the protein that I need because I'm breaking down my muscle so much in the gym and on the track that I need to build them back up and then of course the vegetables gives me a lot of the nutrients like the iron and the minerals that I'm, you know, using throughout the day.”

The two-time World Indoor Championships silver medalist reflected on his meals, mentioning the importance and role of greens, proteins, and carbs in his diet. The prominent runner is also an advocate for mental health.

