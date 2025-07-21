  • home icon
  "I can't get enough of it"- Bo Bassett makes feelings clear after winning the 2025 Fargo National Championships

 "I can’t get enough of it"- Bo Bassett makes feelings clear after winning the 2025 Fargo National Championships

By Adityan Pillai
Modified Jul 21, 2025 01:09 GMT
Bo Bassett
Bo Bassett expresses his thoughts after winning the National Championships | [email protected]

Bo Bassett expressed his thoughts after winning the title at the Fargo National 2025. The American wrestler asserted his dominance in the 144 lb weight class and clinched the title on his debut in the event against some of the best high school wrestlers in the country.

Bassett, the No. 1-ranked high school wrestler in the 144 lb division, shocked the wrestling community when he announced his decommitment from the University of Iowa due to personal reasons. Since then, there have been speculations about his plans for his NCAA career as he continued his pursuits in the wrestling circuit.

After getting a bye in the first round, the 18-year-old breezed through all the rounds with utmost dominance and competed against Clinton Shepherd in the finals. Bo Bassett clinched the victory by fall in 1 minute and 23 seconds.

The American wrestler expressed his thoughts about the victory in a detailed post on Instagram. He expressed his gratitude for being able to win the help of his brothers and teammates. Moreover, he opened up about his love for wrestling and shared that he is always on the go for some tough competition.

"2025 Fargo Champion. So blessed to be able to do it with my brothers and teammates. Some avoid tough competition and some run towards it, I can’t get enough of it. Next stop is U23 Pan Am games in Paraguay. #MachineGunMindset #Fargo2025 #GoldenTicket #5days #ComeBackFromCSTMatthew 9:29 " he wrote.
Bo Bassett shared that he will be making his next appearance of the season at the U23 Pan Am Games in Paraguay.

This is a developing article and will be updated soon.

