"I could cry" - Anna Hall shares glimpses into intense training session

Anna Hall shared a glimpse of her intense training session at the Florida Gators training facility. Reflecting on her unrelenting workout session, she called it "painful" and talked about how these past weeks have been very demanding.

Hall is a multi-disciplinary athlete competing in pentathlons and heptathlons. She faced a major setback just before her debut at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. During the U.S. Trials, she collided with the eighth barrier in the women's 100-metre hurdles and faced a horrible injury in her left foot. The injury put an end to her 2020 Tokyo Olympic journey.

Hall’s comeback in Paris 2024 brought her very close to a podium finish. After a heptathlon silver medal in the World Athletics Championship in 2023, Hall faced another setback. She faced a knee injury in January 2024, her recovery wasn’t as smooth as it should have been.

With the 2028 Olympics to be held in her home country, Hall is looking forward to securing a podium finish in heptathlon at the Olympics. In a recent social media update, Hall shared a glimpse into her intense training session and commented on the pain she experienced during the training:

Hall also saw the lighter side of her intense workout. Joking about her training, she called it "Spain" without the 'P', referring to how painful and daunting the training was. She also celebrated her personal best in 600 m during the training.

Anna Hall reflects on her injuries and getting mentored by an Olympic champion

In a conversation with worldathletics.org, Hall opened up about the injury she had sustained just months before the Paris Olympics. She stated:

"It was very painful emotionally and physically,” Hall said. “I was in pain a lot of days at practice trying things that I didn’t want to do, but doctors said, ‘If you want to push, this is what we’re doing.’ Emotionally, that’s super, super humbling. The first few days trying to high jump again, I couldn’t do a single-leg hop and I’m like, how am I supposed to jump 1.85m in six weeks? It was definitely the hardest thing I’ve ever done," Hall said.

Anna Hall turned to Jackie Joyner-Kersee for some advice at the Paris Olympics. An Olympic champion herself, Kersee was more than happy to be on Hall’s side. Joyner-Kersee could relate to Anna since she herself debuted in the Los Angeles Olympics with an injury to her hamstring. Talking to worldathletics.org, Joyner-Kersee said in favor of Hall:

"When you see her out there perform, you see that she loves it. Even through her pain, she would never mention how much pain she has gone through and that she continues to go through now. When you see her she’s giving her heart, everything out there. Even trying to go two minutes, two flat, I would never do that. That is determination and grit," she said.

Hall is putting in all the work to stand a chance of securing a podium finish at the 2028 L.A Olympic Games. But for now, she is looking forward to the World Championship in September.

