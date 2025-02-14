"I’d cry nonetheless"- Fans react as Jakob Ingebrigtsen breaks the Indoor Mile World Record in 2025 season opener 

Jakob Ingebrigtsen stunned the Track World during his season opener as he broke the Indoor Mile World record at the Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais. The Norwegian athlete achieved this incredible feat four days after the USA's Yared Nuguse set the world record in the same event with a performance of 3:46.63 at the Millrose Games.

Ingebrigtsen clocked 3:45.14 to dominate the race line-up and create history. He was under scrutiny by track fans earlier this year when he announced that he would be skipping the popular Millrose Games where his arch-rivals Josh Kerr and Olympic medalist Yared Nuguse were set to compete.

However, keeping aside all the negativity, Jakob Ingebrigtsen returned to the track in peak form as he took the lead in the three laps of the race. As the race progressed to its final moments, Ingebrigtsen had a lead of more than 45m over the rest of the pack. Fans were impressed by the Norwegian Athlete's performance and took to X to express their thoughts on the new Indoor Mile World Record.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen on his plans for the 2025 track season

Jakob Ingebrigtsen celebrates at the Diamond League Silesia. 2024 Kamila Skolimowska Memorial. - Source: Getty

Jakob Ingebrigtsen took to Instagram to share his plans for the 2025 Track season. The Norwegian athlete had faced a slight disappointment in the previous season after he missed out on the opportunity to register a podium finish in the finals of the men's 1500m at the Paris Olympics.

The 24-year-old athlete revealed that he returned to the track with a new zeal and hunger to compete in this new season.

"I haven’t planned the full season yet, so if you have a bucket list of races – short-, middle- or long-distance – let me know, and I’ll take them into consideration. The machinery is running smooth, and I’m hungry!" he wrote.

He expressed his excitement about competing once again and thanked his fans for their unwavering support.

