"I decided to go last minute"- Noah Lyles' fiancée Junelle Bromfield makes feelings known about Met Gala's after-party appearance with the Olympian

Noah Lyles' fiancée, Junelle Bromfield, made a joint appearance with the athlete at the Met Gala's after party and made an honest admission about the same. The couple has been training together for the 2025 track season.
Amid the preparations for the upcoming track events, Lyles graced the Met Gala with his presence on Monday, May 5, where he donned a stunning suit. The 27-year-old embraced the look by accessorizing it with silver jewelry. Shortly after his appearance, he attended the Gala's after party with his fiancée and Jamaican athlete, Bromfield.
The Jamaican athlete shared a bunch of pictures from the party on her Instagram, where Lyles was seen rocking a check-patterned suit paired with a silver necklace. Bromfield, on the other hand, was seen wearing a suit from Lyles' wardrobe and wrote in the caption:
"MET GALA after party 🎉🎊 I decided to go last minute but thank to @bootlegrocstar we raided Noah’s closet a created a look 🔥🔥 I love it."
Bromfield is yet to open her 2025 track season. However, Noah Lyles has already showcased dominance in several indoor events. He made his season debut on January 26 by competing in the 60m dash at the RADD Invitational in Gainesville, Florida. He clinched the gold medal after registering a time of 6.62s and defeating Caleb Dean and Udodi Onwuzurike.
The American also competed in the Boston Indoor Grand Prix on February 3, where he ran in the men's 60m race, clocking a time of 6.52s to claim the first-place finish.
Relationship timeline of Noah Lyles and his fiancée Junelle Bromfield
Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield met each other for the first time in 2017 through social media, and after speaking to each other for a while, they went on a date, which did not result in an immediate romantic connection. However, after remaining friends for almost five years, they went on a second date in 2022 and have been dating since then.
The duo made their relationship public in December 2022 by sharing an adorable post with each other on Instagram. After dating for two years, they got engaged in October 2024, as the Olympic champion arranged a beautiful setting and proposed to her in front of their family and friends.
The couple has been each other's biggest support systems both offline and online. With Bromfield supporting the American in his on-track journey to Noah Lyles supporting her during the time when she came under online criticism from Jamaican fans, the couple have been there for each other. Both of them also cheered for each other the loudest during the Paris Olympics.