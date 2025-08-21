"I didn’t just do this alone"- Simone Biles opens up about being emotional while hearing the American National Anthem on the podium

Simone Biles opened up about being emotional on the podium while hearing the American National Anthem. The star gymnast shared that she reflects on her journey while standing on the podium and thinks about the people who played an integral part in helping her achieve the victory on the global stage.

The 28-year-old has been away from the gymnastics mat ever since her appearance at the Paris Olympics in 2024. Simone Biles made her third consecutive Olympic appearance in Paris, which fans had termed to be her 'comeback' after her heartbreaking withdrawal from the Tokyo Olympics due to twisties.

Simone Biles put forward a series of incredible performances in the French capital and concluded her campaign with three gold and one silver medal. As she took some time away from gymnastics, the most decorated gymnast made an appearance on the Ready25 stage in Sydney, Australia, and spoke about a variety of topics.

The American athlete shared that she often gets emotional on the podium while hearing the national anthem and expressed how she always dedicated it to the people who helped her to become the best version of herself.

“I’ve learned that over the course of my years. I’m very, very grateful for my village and for the support. And that’s why anytime I’m up on top of the podium and we’re hearing the national anthem, I’m so grateful. I’m like, I didn’t just do this alone," she wrote.

“It’s for my teachers, my trainers, my coaches, my family, everyone who has dedicated their time for me to be able to make it to gym on time, to train, to be the healthiest version I can be possible," she added.

When Simone Biles opened up about her parents' massive support

Simone Biles at the Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "Simone Biles Rising: Part 2" - Source: Getty

Simone Biles spoke about receiving massive support from her parents in her autobiography, 'Courage to Soar: A Body in Motion, A Life in Balance.' The American gymnast shared that her parents would always attend her meets and cheer her on.

She expressed that her parents' support felt like a guiding force for her to keep going and improve her performance.

"My family supported my gymnastics, cheering me on at meets both at home and away," Biles wrote. "And now that I was winning more, they began paying closer attention. 'Simone,' Mom said, hugging me after I’d earned the all-around highest score at the 2008 South Padre Invitational meet. 'God truly gave you a gift.' Yet I never felt as if my parents were forcing me to keep going," she wrote.

Moreover, Simone Biles shared that her parents never forced her into gymnastics and allowed her to train at her own will, which helped her to compete without pressure.

About the author Adityan Pillai Adityan is a journalist and Content Manager for US Olympics Sports at Sportskeeda. He is a professional track & field athlete who competes in the 400m and 800m. This decade-long experience has taught him a lot about sports psychology, mindset, and passion, which he incorporates through his work to get the best outcome.



To make sure the content he delivers is genuine, Adityan keeps a tab on the official websites and the official social media channels of athletes and organizations. Before putting any information out in the public domain, he looks at the content from a fan’s perspective to connect with the readers as much as possible.



With a knack for crafting compelling narratives and insightful analysis, Adityan seamlessly blends his expertise in sports with his talent for storytelling, captivating readers and enthusiasts alike.



He has followed Usain Bolt's career very closely, and for him, the Jamaican defending his 100m gold in Rio is the greatest Olympic achievement of all time. Adityan indulges in traveling, trekking, off-roading, and hiking when not occupied with work. Know More