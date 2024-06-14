"I don’t get this at all"; "She should do all 3!!"- Fans react to Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone scratching 200m and 400m events from U.S. Olympic Trials 

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone declared her events for the upcoming U.S. Olympic track and field team trials scheduled for later this month. The reigning Olympic Champion declared her participation in the 400m hurdles scratching out the 200m and the 400m.

As the Olympic season began, there were speculations of her running the 400m at the Paris Olympics. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone began her 2024 relatively late as compared to her competitors as she skipped the entire Indoor season to recover from a knee injury. She made her individual debut in the 100m hurdles followed by a 200m at the LA Grand Prix where she clocked the world lead.

Moreover, she established clear dominance at the NYC Grand Prix in the 400m where she won the race with a formidable lead with the fastest race over the distance in this season.

However, fans were upset by her decision to participate only in one event at the Olympic trials and ultimately the Olympics as they were expecting her to participate in the 400m and the 200m as well, considering she ran races over those distances this season.

"I don’t get this at all. She already has the 400h record, and winning the 400m flat would boost her stature so much more," tweeted a fan.

"She should do all 3!!," wrote a fan.

"Wasn’t even tired after that 400 last wknd. Could do the 400h & open 400 and win gold in both. Plus the 4x4. Disappointing because I wanted to see the double, but still going to get 2 golds in the 400 hurdles and 4x4,"another fan chimed in.

"Femke bol just took the 400mh world lead. I’m excited to see the competition between the two," wrote a fan.

"Was really looking forward to her doing the 200m /400m double. She’s already conquered the 400mH," another fan chimed in.

"She don’t want to risk any more injuries!! Looking forward to watching thing her continue to break records!!," tweeted a fan.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opens up on pushing the limits of the 400m hurdles

2024 USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone has been trying to push the limits of the 400m hurdles for a very long time. The reigning Olympic champion opened up on breaking the 50-second barrier in the event.

"I also think trying to run 49 in the 400 hurdles would be something people never thought possible. That would also be something to chase. So whatever route we decide to go, I think the sky's definitely the limit for what could happen," she said.

"But I definitely get excited about things that no one has ever really tried to do before. That's something that drives me," she added.

With Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone in peak form after two world-leading performances in the 2024 season, the anticipation among track and field fans to witness another incredible performance over the next few weeks is at an all-time high.

